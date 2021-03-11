NCAA Tournament forges ahead with 'controlled environment'

Upon arrival in Indianapolis, players, coaches and other team personnel will be tested for COVID-19 and then expected to quarantine until that test result is returned. Then they will be tested again, and returned to quarantine until that result is back. Players will wear devices that track who they have been in close proximity with to aid contact tracing — which everyone is hoping won't be necessary.

Daily tests will continue throughout the tournament. Those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will still be tested, Hainline said. Those who have tested positive previously are exempt from surveillance testing for 90 days after their positive test, which is in line with CDC guidance.

Hainline said testing not only provides valuable virus surveillance, it is a tone-setter for the event. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, individual behavior and adhering to protocols will ultimately determine success.

"I think it's taken to an entirely different level now that there just cannot be any lapse in terms of physical distancing and masking other than when you're on the court or when you're actively in practice and competition," Hainline said.