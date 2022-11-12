NCOE finishes third at state volleyball meet

NORMAL – The Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Cardinals closed out the volleyball season on a winning note Saturday, defeating Newman Central Catholic of Sterling in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, to capture third place at the Class 1A state tournament.

"It was just a great way to end the season," said Cardinals head coach Jaclyn Melton. "My seniors came up huge once again. Hollan (Everett) and Bree (Vollman), in particular, ended their high school careers connecting so well. This was such a special group of girls. I'm glad we could represent Southern Illinois and all public schools."

With the win, NCOE finishes 39-3, while Newman Central Catholic's season concludes at 29-9-1.

Hollan Everett paced the Cardinals' offense with 10 kills Saturday. Miah Scroggins and Hinsley Everett contributed four each.

Vollman was tops in assists with 17 and added two service aces. Hannah Taylor was tops in digs with eight. Hinsley Everett chipped in six for NCOE.

Kennedy Rowzee was tops in kills for the Comets with six. Jess Johns had five.

The third-place finish at state in volleyball is the highest placement in school history. The Cardinals were fourth in 2016 and 2019.

"This was just a relentless bunch," Melton said. "We battled and battled all season. I knew we had a special group back this year after advancing to the Super-Sectional last year. I wasn't disappointed. These girls just kept getting better and better as the season continued. I couldn't be more proud of them and their accomplishments."

Those seniors who will be graduating from the volleyball team include: Lydia Vinyard, Miah Scroggins, Bree Vollman and Hollan Everett.

"The mark these seniors have left on NCOE volleyball is remarkable. This was a record-breaking season and they were a huge part of it," Melton said. "We will miss them so much and I am so grateful to send them out with a win."

Melton said she is excited about the future of the volleyball program.

"We have a great group of younger kids whose turn starts next year," she said. "They know what it takes to carry on a winning tradition."