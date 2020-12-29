NFL rookies shine in strange year

Young and Jefferson made the Pro Bowl, and surely more rookies would have joined them as alternates at the league's now-canceled all-star game.

Young has 42 tackles, including 6½ sacks, and no play showcased his ability more than his 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown at San Francisco in Week 14. The defensive end scooped up the football as smoothly as a major league middle infielder, gripped it in his left hand as if it was a track baton and pulled away from everyone chasing him.

And that was only part of the big picture for the second overall pick.

"It's crazy unusual for a rookie, I think, to have the type of leadership that Chase has, genuine leadership," Washington quarterback Alex Smith said. "I think a lot of young guys, especially high picks, I think you feel pressure to do it some way or somehow. I think Chase is so comfortable in his own skin and being who he is.

"I think guys respect that, but it's rare to have a guy that young step in and really affect his teammates as positively as he has. He's definitely unique."

Jefferson has 79 catches for 1,267 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Vikings replace Stefon Diggs and build their most prolific offense since Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss shared the spotlight in 2004.