NJCAA adjusts season start dates for sports calendar due to COVID-19

Following recommendations from the National Junior College Athletics Association Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA announced its adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.
After the Board of Regents’ vote on Monday, junior colleges were informed a majority of sports competition will be moved to the spring semester. With a focus in providing the best opportunities for student-athletes safety, the association's most recent plan is to shift fall, winter and spring sports later in the school year.
With a majority of sports still on hold due to COVID-19, the NJCAA’s decision was one that John A. Logan men's basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters felt was perfectly executed.
“I thought the NJCAA did a phenomenal job hitting the bigger marks and keeping athletes' health as its biggest concern,” said Smithpeters, who is accustomed to beginning basketball in November. “I’m happy that junior college was proactive, and not waiting for another league to figure out what else could happen.”
All close-contact fall sports including football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball will be shifted to the spring semester. Dates for all three divisions of the NJCAA cross country championships and half marathon championships will keep their originally scheduled dates in the fall alongside Division III women’s tennis.
John A. Logan girls volleyball coach Bill Burnside sees the decision as a unique opportunity that allows coaches more time to get acclimated with new faces.
“We were given a heads up on the situation back in early June,” said Burnside. “I think the NJCAA did the right thing in a sense of the relief it provides coaches and players from wondering how we were going to play a full season.
“Our freshmen normally have a quick turnaround from practicing in early August to playing in early September, so in some unique way it gives me an extra semester to work with them.”
For Smithpeters and his players, all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. The fall practice season is still permitted under strict guidelines that permit 60 consecutive calendar days for practices and scrimmages within Sept. 15 and Dec. 15, 2020. The rules also permit five scrimmage dates against outside competition; each scrimmage limited to two outside opponents.
The changes also include women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s track and field, and bowling will be held at the beginning of March.
“I think this is a plan we’ll start seeing across the country,” said Smithpeters. “Our whole thing with this program is staying positive and facing whatever is in front of us. We’re still allowed scrimmage games in the fall and practices early on, so those are the areas we’re concerned with right now.”
Burnside has one sophomore on the volleyball team set to graduate early in December, which is one of the only negatives he sees for the new season beginning in January. He suspects what might disappoint his players the most is not playing in the fall season they’ve grown used to over the years.
“For the team it’s mostly a positive with an exception to some individuals,” said Burnside. “I’ve notified them all, but haven’t had a chance to reach out yet.
“It’s going to take time for us all to grow used to this new normal. We’ll know more once we’re at least a month into the fall and then see what kind of adjustments we need to make.”
Spring sports competitions remain intact with minor adjustments to dates. This includes baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.
The NJCAA has provided extensive information that relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall. Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.
“These poor kids need to be able to play because so many of their seasons last year were cut short,” said Smithpeters. “The whole idea of sports is working so hard in order to achieve something, and I think this a positive outlook for sports and athletics moving forward.”
