NJCAA adjusts season start dates for sports calendar due to COVID-19

John A. Logan girls volleyball coach Bill Burnside sees the decision as a unique opportunity that allows coaches more time to get acclimated with new faces.

“We were given a heads up on the situation back in early June,” said Burnside. “I think the NJCAA did the right thing in a sense of the relief it provides coaches and players from wondering how we were going to play a full season.

“Our freshmen normally have a quick turnaround from practicing in early August to playing in early September, so in some unique way it gives me an extra semester to work with them.”

For Smithpeters and his players, all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. The fall practice season is still permitted under strict guidelines that permit 60 consecutive calendar days for practices and scrimmages within Sept. 15 and Dec. 15, 2020. The rules also permit five scrimmage dates against outside competition; each scrimmage limited to two outside opponents.

The changes also include women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s track and field, and bowling will be held at the beginning of March.