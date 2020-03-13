NJCAA tournament postponed until April

CARBONDALE — Shortly after the NCAA eliminated its winter and spring championships because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NJCAA took a longer-term stance to its major tournaments.

The association in charge of the junior college national championships postponed its Division I and Division II men's and women's basketball tournaments that were set to begin later this month to April. The Division I men's basketball tournament, which John A. Logan College has qualified for, is scheduled to begin Monday, April 20, in Hutchinson, Kansas, according to a statement from the NJCAA Thursday.

"Our guys have been outstanding, it's been a long season, so we're gonna allow them to go home for about a 72-hour period, and then come back, and then we'll start individual workouts," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "We're going to approach it like it's spring until about April 1st, and then we'll start getting into team workouts, so, obviously, it's new ground for us, but it's also new ground for every team participating along with us, as well."

Dr. Christopher Parker, the NJCAA President and CEO, said it was important to the association to hold these events.