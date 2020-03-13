NJCAA tournament postponed until April

CARBONDALE — Shortly after the NCAA eliminated its winter and spring championships because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NJCAA took a longer-term stance to its major tournaments.
The association in charge of the junior college national championships postponed its Division I and Division II men's and women's basketball tournaments that were set to begin later this month to April. The Division I men's basketball tournament, which John A. Logan College has qualified for, is scheduled to begin Monday, April 20, in Hutchinson, Kansas, according to a statement from the NJCAA Thursday.
"Our guys have been outstanding, it's been a long season, so we're gonna allow them to go home for about a 72-hour period, and then come back, and then we'll start individual workouts," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "We're going to approach it like it's spring until about April 1st, and then we'll start getting into team workouts, so, obviously, it's new ground for us, but it's also new ground for every team participating along with us, as well."
Dr. Christopher Parker, the NJCAA President and CEO, said it was important to the association to hold these events.
"Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date," he said. "We have two main objectives in this situation - first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for."
The NJCAA Tournament is a lot different than the NCAA version, as the Big Dance involves several regional sites, more sites for regional finals and the Final Four, and several thousand people going to and from each within about 15 days. The NJCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, in Hutchinson for more than 70 years, runs for five days and doesn't nearly draw the same amount of people.
"The same place has hosted it for 75 years, so if they scheduled it for tomorrow, the same people that have put it together, that have done it for that long, would probably be able to pull it off," Smithpeters said. "It's a pretty well-oiled machine they have out there, with what they have logistically."
As of now, fans will still be able to watch the games at the NJCAA tournament at NJCAA.org. Logan plans to broadcast its games on 103.5 FM ESPN Radio locally.
Academically, Logan's students will have similar challenges as to SIU's students. Logan has extended its spring break for another week, and plans to reconvene with online-course options for students for the remainder of the semester, Smithpeters said.
Smithpeters has little doubt the NJCAA will hold its most prominent championship. The NCAA considered holding its men's basketball tournament at empty arenas, without any fans but with limited credentialed media and staff, but ultimately decided to nix it all. The NCAA took the bold step of nixing its spring national championships, as well.
"Health will be the most important issue, as it should be. They met today and they came back with a statement that everything stands, and they mentioned the College World Series for junior college, so, they're trying to look that far ahead," Smithpeters said. "I'd say, right now, I feel really good about it. I'm really proud of the administration of the NJCAA of taking a suspended stance opposed to a cancellation stance."
Concerns about the coronavirus spread quickly this week. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and kidney failure. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.
