Add another honor to DeAnna Price’s lengthy list.

The two-time U.S. Olympian and two-time NCAA hammer throw champion at SIU just missed her fourth USA Track and Field championship in the hammer Sunday night when her best toss of 256 feet, 6 inches came up 18 inches shy of fellow Nike teammate Brooke Anderson.

Price and Anderson each reached their peak on the fourth of six allotted tosses in the final round. Price’s last two attempts resulted in a heave of 252-0 and a foul, respectively.

The runnerup finish marks the 12th time in her illustrious career that Price has finished first or second in a major championship. Ten of those occasions have been firsts, including her 2015 and 2016 NCAA titles in Saluki colors.

That list also includes a national indoor title in February, when Price hoisted a 20-pound weight 26.02 meters in Albuquerque, N.M. for her second indoor crown and a world record to boot. And Price remains the American record holder in the hammer throw with her toss of 263-5 set at the 2021 Olympic trials.

Price presently is an assistant coach in throwing events at Illinois.

FEELING THE DRAFT

Missouri State’s Spencer Nivens became the first MVC player selected in the MLB draft Monday when the Kansas City Royals popped him with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round.

The 5-11, 185-pound outfielder finished third in the conference’s batting race with a .341 average, adding 14 homers and 46 RBI. Nivens led the Valley with 36 extra-base hits and six triples. His 147 total bases trailed only Evansville’s Eric Roberts, who belted 21 homers.

Nivens also boasted an on-base percentage nearly 100 points higher than his batting average, thanks to 34 walks, and a slugging percentage of .650. He was an easy choice for the MVC Player of the Year, even in a year completely dominated by Indiana State’s run to the Super Regionals.

If you’re wondering how Nivens’ skills might translate professionally, a scouting report on mlb.com suggests he has enough power to hit 20 homers a year on the big league level. He’s rated as an able fielder in center but must continue to refine reads and routes, which should happen eventually since he was a high school shortstop.

Nivens’ slot carries a suggested signing bonus of $446,700, which makes it likely he’ll forego his remaining two years of eligibility in Springfield. He redshirted in 2021.

Nivens’ teammate, righthanded pitcher Jake Eddington, was taken with the next-to-last pick of the seventh round by the Philadelphia Phillies. That slot has a recommended value of $222,900, per mlb.com.

The three-day draft, which started Sunday night with the first two rounds, finishes on Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20. No other MVC players were listed in the top 250 prospects on mlb.com.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU hasn’t announced its 2023 soccer schedule yet, but one of its matches has been revealed. The Salukis will travel to Lindenwood on Sept. 3 for a 1 p.m. contest with the Lions, which blanked them 2-0 in their Division I debut on Aug. 18 in Carbondale. … Former SIU baseball assistant Seth LaRue is the new assistant coach at Purdue. LaRue, who served as Ken Henderson’s third base coach from 2017-19, spent the next three years at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before working last year at Division I newcomer Southern Indiana. … Drake hired Lindsay Diehl as its new softball coach on Friday night. Diehl replaces Rich Calvert, who departed last month after 21 years on the job to pursue job opportunities outside coaching. Diehl won 186 games the last six years at Indian Hills Community College, taking the team to two NJCAA World Series appearances.