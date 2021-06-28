Prep Notebook | Marion's Sullivan becomes third Olympian in school history

Former Marion high jumper Darryl Sullivan joined a select few of all-time Wildcats on Sunday after clearing a 2.33 meter bar in the Olympic Trials, advancing to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo less than a month from now.
Sullivan, now a Tennessee Volunteer, becomes the third Olympian to graduate from Marion High School, via MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky. Sullivan joins fellow high jumper Levi Casey, a silver medalist from the 1928 Summer Olympics (Amsterdam), and triple jumper Cameron Wright from the 1996 Summer Olympics (Atlanta).
The former MHS graduate and 2016 IHSA High Jump and Long Jump state champion was asked if there are any nerves before competing in Tokyo.
“No nerves yet,” Sullivan told The Southern on Monday, "just focusing on getting back to the lab and competing.”
Sullivan spoke of going to the Olympics and signing a professional contract back in August when he sat down with The Southern for a ‘Where Are They Now?’ feature. In his fifth season at University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Sullivan continues to prove that hard work, determination and perseverance pays off.
Down to his final attempt of the competition at 2.24m (7-4 ¼), Sullivan cleared the bar and then went bar-for-bar with LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison the rest of the way to finish runner-up.
“It feels great to know that these past five years in school I have dedicated myself to working on my craft is paying off,” said Sullivan.
Goodisky described having three Olympians in school history as “mind blowing.” The former history teacher acknowledged the difficulty of achieving such representation.
“To be an Olympic athlete is just so rare and it’s also extremely difficult to achieve,” said Goodisky. “We’re talking about a very small percentage of people that reach this point in their athletic careers. Then as a former history teacher myself, I’ve been thinking about the fact that the games are nearly 3,000 years old and that it's a competition of the best athletes in the entire world.
“For MHS to produce three Olympians over the last 100 years is just incredible. We’re very proud of our school’s history and the athletes that have come through here.”
For context: The Olympic Games originated in ancient Greece as many as 3,000 years ago and were revived in the late 19th century to become the world’s preeminent sporting competition (History.com, 2018).
Meaning that MHS projects an Olympian for every millennium.
Crombar Keeps Crushing
Kate Crombar crushed 18 home runs as a freshman for John A. Logan softball and is now transferring that power over to summer league action.
Over the weekend, Crombar traveled with her club team to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the Scenic City Summer Tournament. The former Carbondale star finished 8-for-15 with a home run in six games while her team, Southern Force Premier 18-Palmer, accomplished a 4-2 record to finish at the top of their pool.
Crombar’s team started the weekend with back-to-back losses on Friday, both decided by one run, but recovered to win their last four games: 6-0, 11-3, 10-1 and 10-1. The Lady Vol is putting in the work after competing in the NJCAA Tournament this past May in Yuma, Ariz.
618-351-5178