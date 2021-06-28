Prep Notebook | Marion's Sullivan becomes third Olympian in school history

“It feels great to know that these past five years in school I have dedicated myself to working on my craft is paying off,” said Sullivan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goodisky described having three Olympians in school history as “mind blowing.” The former history teacher acknowledged the difficulty of achieving such representation.

“To be an Olympic athlete is just so rare and it’s also extremely difficult to achieve,” said Goodisky. “We’re talking about a very small percentage of people that reach this point in their athletic careers. Then as a former history teacher myself, I’ve been thinking about the fact that the games are nearly 3,000 years old and that it's a competition of the best athletes in the entire world.

“For MHS to produce three Olympians over the last 100 years is just incredible. We’re very proud of our school’s history and the athletes that have come through here.”

For context: The Olympic Games originated in ancient Greece as many as 3,000 years ago and were revived in the late 19th century to become the world’s preeminent sporting competition (History.com, 2018).

Meaning that MHS projects an Olympian for every millennium.

Crombar Keeps Crushing