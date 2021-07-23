Where Are They Now? | All the Wright Stuff! As Olympics approach, Wright reflects on glory days

"I coached all the field events at Marion, so I didn't work with Cameron every day in practice," said Gibbons. "I remember we put him on a special program with leg weights. He did a lot of squats and rapid step-ups to a bench to increase his strength. And when practicing his jumps, we would always finish with heights he had never cleared before in an effort to make him cognizant of what it would take to become a 7-foot jumper."

Gibbons said he also noticed that other high jumpers at the state meet were taking a 12-step approach to the bar as opposed to the 10 Wright was using.

"When he switched to 12, it made a big difference with him," Gibbons said. "He went from clearing 6-feet-10 and 6-feet-11 to 7 feet for the first time at the Meet of Champions in Carbondale."

As a senior at MHS in 1991, Wright captured the state championship with a leap of 7 feet, 1 inch. It was his best jump as a high school athlete and came at absolutely the best time. As a team, the Wildcats captured the South Seven Conference title when Wright was both a junior and senior.