Where Are They Now? | All the Wright Stuff! As Olympics approach, Wright reflects on glory days

MARION — It's been 25 years since Marion's Cameron Wright soared into the hearts of Southern Illinoisans after qualifying for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta by clearing 7 feet, 7 inches in the high jump at a preliminary meet. He is on a very short list of home-grown athletes who have achieved such a feat.
For those not familiar with Wright's accomplishments in track and field, they are many. He actually began his prep career at Anna-Jonesboro and didn't begin high jumping until his sophomore year when he cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to shatter the Southwest Egyptian Conference and Anna-Jonesboro school records.
Wright said A-J track coach Mike Crews, who also coached the basketball team, told him that if he didn't go out for track, he wouldn't get to play basketball.
"It may have been an empty threat...I don't know... but I am forever grateful to him that he made me do it," said Wright.
Wright, his mother, Janice, and stepfather, Ed Buerger, relocated to Marion after his sophomore year of school, where he continued to excel in track under the watchful eye of head coach Gene Watson and assistants Glen Gibbons and the late Roger Minton.
Wright cleared 6 feet, 7 inches as a junior and advanced to state, where he placed seventh. He continued to hone his jumping skills with the Marion Swamp Fox summer league club.
"I coached all the field events at Marion, so I didn't work with Cameron every day in practice," said Gibbons. "I remember we put him on a special program with leg weights. He did a lot of squats and rapid step-ups to a bench to increase his strength. And when practicing his jumps, we would always finish with heights he had never cleared before in an effort to make him cognizant of what it would take to become a 7-foot jumper."
Gibbons said he also noticed that other high jumpers at the state meet were taking a 12-step approach to the bar as opposed to the 10 Wright was using.
"When he switched to 12, it made a big difference with him," Gibbons said. "He went from clearing 6-feet-10 and 6-feet-11 to 7 feet for the first time at the Meet of Champions in Carbondale."
As a senior at MHS in 1991, Wright captured the state championship with a leap of 7 feet, 1 inch. It was his best jump as a high school athlete and came at absolutely the best time. As a team, the Wildcats captured the South Seven Conference title when Wright was both a junior and senior.
"He was just a good all-around athlete," said Watson of Wright. "We found out just how good a high jumper he was when he came out for track here. I've coached some great athletes in my years at Marion and Cameron is one of the top five all-time competitors. There's something internal with some athletes. It's a desire to succeed in whatever you do. Always striving for excellence. That's what Cameron had. And he put in the extra effort to be a state champion."
Wright said all his high school coaches were "instrumental" in his success. They all kept him focused on the prize ahead of him.
"My success as a jumper was a culmination of getting stronger, more experienced and more confident, as well as receiving good coaching."
Wright was also a player on the 1990 Wildcats basketball team which advanced to the Super sectional at SIU before losing to East St. Louis.
But while he enjoyed competing in basketball, it was track where he left his mark.
Saluki sensation
Wright accepted a scholarship offer from Southern Illinois University track coach Bill Cornell not long before his state tournament appearance. It turned out to be one of the best decisions he ever made.
As a Saluki, Wright had the good fortune of competing day in and day out at practice with national champion, Darrin Plab (Mascoutah High School grad), who qualified for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.
"I was just with Darrin one year — my freshman year and his junior year," Wright said. "He won nationals again, qualified for the Olympics and then turned pro."
With Plab out of the picture in his second year of collegiate competition, Wright finished first at the Missouri Valley Conference championship meet as a sophomore in 1993.
"I was going up against Steve Smith of Indiana State, who had finished as runner up to Darrin the year before at nationals. ISU was hosting the conference meet and I remember there were quite a few of Steve's fraternity brothers who were on hand cheering for him. They were loud and rowdy, and I was extremely motivated. I wanted to spoil their party."
Wright said he cleared a personal best 7 feet-5 1/4, which not only placed him first but set a meet and league record that stands to this day.
"It was my first big accomplishment at the collegiate level," Wright said. "It put me on the map nationally. My previous best jump had been 7-4 1/4, and believe me, the inches come a lot harder when you get to that height. I followed up at nationals with a leap of 7-4, which placed me third overall. At that point, I was starting to get the idea that the 1996 Olympics might be a possibility."
Despite a stellar sophomore year, Wright's junior year at SIU was not nearly as successful.
"That was a rough year for me," he said. "And I don't really know why. My jumps coach (Darren Barber) left and I just never got going after that. I was still All-American, but I didn't win the Valley meet. I just wasn't the hungry competitor that I had been. I lost my focus."
Disappointed in himself, Wright said he was determined to turn things around his senior year (1995) with the Salukis.
"But then I got hurt," Wright said. "I pulled a groin muscle before the start of the indoor season, which runs December through mid-March. I redshirted that season and then returned to the track for the outdoor season (mid-March through June).
"I jumped 7-5 to win the conference meet and broke the track record. I went to nationals and placed fifth. Still, I wasn't performing up to my expectations. I think I was putting too much pressure on myself."
Wright returned for a fifth year at SIU with the indoor season of 1996 — completing his college eligibility after missing the previous indoor season with the injury.
"I was in the best shape of my career," Wright said. "I had a phenomenal season. I jumped 7-4 1/2 consistently and was tied for the No. 1 rank nationally. I really wanted to win the NCAA championship, but as it turns out, I did awful. I placed eighth, barely making All-American status. I was so devastated. Self doubt was creeping in. It was at that point that I thought about quitting track and field."
But Cornell tossed Wright a lifeline, offering him the position of volunteer assistant coach for the spring outdoor season of '96.
"I got to travel with the team and would help out where I could," he said. And at the end of the season, Wright, who continued to practice the high jump, participated at various outdoor invitationals.
"I became a little bit of a rebel," he said. "If I wanted to eat some pizza, I did. I was going to do things my way — just show up and jump and not worry about anything. I took an old SIU T-Shirt, cut it up and wore a pair of shorts that didn't even match when I competed. I just didn't care. And for whatever reason, I had the most incredible outdoor season.
"I went 7-4, 7-5 and then 7-6 at the Bruce Jenner Classic in California and went to the Olympic trials. There, I missed my first attempt at 7-5 1/4 and chose to pass to the Olympics qualifying height of 7-7 and had two jumps left. I missed the first attempt, but then cleared the height on my final jump by two or three inches to make the team. I was going to the Olympics."
Wright still found time to complete his studies, graduating with a degree in history education.
Olympics
Wright said he still can't easily describe the feeling of representing his country by competing in the Olympics.
"It was so personally satisfying and such a tremendous experience. I was the fifth-youngest jumper there. I was competing in front of 85,000 fans."
That year (1996), the United States hosted the summer games in Atlanta, Ga. That was also the year when a bomb was set off at Centennial Olympic Park, killing one and injuring 111 others. In a surprise appearance, boxing great Muhammad Ali, battling Parkinson's disease, lit the ceremonial torch, marking the commencement of the Olympic games.
Wright said he cleared 7-3 1/2 and placed 20th out of 39 high jumpers.
"It obviously wasn't my best performance, but I am very proud to have represented my country. To wear that USA on my shirt meant a lot to me. And the fact that the Olympics was held here meant a lot, too."
The U.S. won the combined medals count to finish first overall.
Post Olympics
Wright went on to compete professionally for three years after the '96 Games, but after sustaining a significant hamstring injury in 1999, he withdrew from competition and his dream of making the 2000 Olympics.
After having served as a paid assistant coach to Cornell at SIU, Wright was named Cornell's replacement in 2000. He served in the position of head coach for four years.
"I enjoyed working with the kids and did what I could to help them get better as athletes," Wright said. "I learned so much about coaching. I learned that everybody is geared differently, and as a coach, you have to motivate some kids differently than others. It's about finding that athlete's groove."
Wright then seized an opportunity in pharmaceutical sales and resigned his coaching position.
"As a coach at that level, you have to put so much time and effort into what you do. You're on the road all the time. I just wanted to be able to spend more time with my family and sales allowed me to that."
Wright and his wife, Elissa, a Chicago-area native, have been married 23 years. The couple have three children — sons Braxton and Devin and daughter, Bria. Braxton graduated high school and enlisted in the Air Force. Devin will be a senior in Ozark, Mo. and Bria will be an eighth-grader.
Wright recently received a promotion and now works for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Elissa is a case manager with Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Before moving the family from Marion to Ozark, Wright had a second job. He was a color commentator and play-by-play radio announcer for eight years with River Radio, covering Marion Wildcats football and basketball games.
Wright said what he misses the most about his days as an athlete is simply the competition with others.
"One-on-one. The thrill of the battle. The adrenalin rush. All of that," he said.
What he is most proud of, however, is overcoming his economic disadvantages as a youth.
"I lived in a housing project in Murphysboro and then a trailer park in Anna. My mom busted her tail to get us out of that situation. I'd like to think that I came from nothing and became something," Wright said. "Athletics helped me do something with my life that was good and now I am trying to help my kids have a better life."
Wright added that he was ecstatic to learn that another former Wildcat — Darryl Sullivan — had qualified for this year's Olympics team set for later this month in Tokyo, Japan. Ironically, Sullivan, who was competing for the University of Tennessee, is also a high jumper.
Sullivan cleared 7-7 3/4 at the Olympic trials.
"It's just really amazing," Wright said. "I communicate with Darryl some and he is such a great kid. Very approachable. He is someone that not only Marion, but all of Southern Illinois can be proud to know. I hope he has a great Olympics. I will be living vicariously through him."
It should also be noted that Wright and Sullivan are not the only Marionites to have ever qualified for the Olympics.
Levi Casey qualified in 1928, when he won a silver medal in the triple jump.