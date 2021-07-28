Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Growing up with educators

I would turn around, look at them, and point at my headphones with a look that said: Sorry, I can’t hear anything you’re saying — must get back to reading.

That’s one of many memories I have from growing up with educators. My buddies in school always used to think my parents were strict on grades, report cards and test scores. To an extent they were, but what my friends didn’t realize was how exhausted my parents were after working seven hour days with other children.

Five work days a week turns that number into 35 hours, which excludes all the extracurricular activities. Then 35 hours a week for roughly 176 school days equated to 6,160 hours, or 6,160 reasons why Marc and Michelle needed their evenings to decompress.

My sister Baylee and I would argue like siblings normally do. We were monsters as kids and it made sense why our mother always used to say things like, “You know that I love you kids, but I really don’t have the energy to put up with this after dealing with it all day at school.”