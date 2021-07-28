Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Growing up with educators

I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with reading books.
They’ve always felt like a chore to me. I always used to wonder why my high school teachers would force me into reading material I didn’t understand?
Well Braden, maybe it’s to help you better understand the material, which sounds exactly like something my mother would say. My father on the other hand would have told me to sit down and get the reading over with.
Both of my parents have worked in school administration for the Pekin Public School District my entire life. My mother, Michelle Cook, is an Interventionist at Broadmoor Junior High School while my father, Marc Fogal, is entering his first school year as Data Administrator at Washington Intermediate School after years of being the school Principal.
Michelle is definitely the reader of the family. But I’m proud to announce I have made strides in reading throughout the pandemic. My bread and butter when being forced to read in high school was J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter collection, but I never made it past the fifth book in the series — Order of the Phoenix — unfortunately.
I used to borrow Marc’s noise cancelling headphones that he would use for mowing in order to focus on my reading. They were even more efficient when my parents called out for either my sister or I to do chores around the house.
I would turn around, look at them, and point at my headphones with a look that said: Sorry, I can’t hear anything you’re saying — must get back to reading.
That’s one of many memories I have from growing up with educators. My buddies in school always used to think my parents were strict on grades, report cards and test scores. To an extent they were, but what my friends didn’t realize was how exhausted my parents were after working seven hour days with other children.
Five work days a week turns that number into 35 hours, which excludes all the extracurricular activities. Then 35 hours a week for roughly 176 school days equated to 6,160 hours, or 6,160 reasons why Marc and Michelle needed their evenings to decompress.
My sister Baylee and I would argue like siblings normally do. We were monsters as kids and it made sense why our mother always used to say things like, “You know that I love you kids, but I really don’t have the energy to put up with this after dealing with it all day at school.”
I’m paraphrasing of course, but hearing my mother say that allowed me to reevaluate my attitude. I looked at it as an opportunity to lighten the load for my parents and be better than those other kids. It definitely didn’t always appear that way, but that lesson has stuck with me in the short amount of time I’ve labeled myself as an adult.
I even used to enjoy my father asking me to clean out student lockers during the summers because it meant I got to keep what I found. While what I found was mostly junk, there were times I found loose cash or pocket knives that I had to turn into the evidence room — otherwise known as Principal Fogal’s office.
These memories started to resurface when Baylee asked me to proofread her personal statement for an Illinois State University application. ISU is where both of my parents met and earned their teaching certificates.
Then another reminder this morning when I was reading former Indianapolis Colts head coach and Super Bowl champion, Tony Dungy, and his book called “Quiet Strength”. It occurred to me while reading the second chapter that both of Dungy’s parents were also educators.
I’ve learned a lot from educators and I got the best of both worlds growing up with parents that never pressured my sister or I too much in the classroom. They always allowed us to figure it out for ourselves which meant learning through a lot of trial and error.
The most important lesson I learned from having parents as educators is finding new ways to thank them.
Second is putting aside more time to read — but who’s to do my other chores?
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.