Bass Fishing | McKendree University duo place fourth at Bassmaster National Championship

As with all Collegiate Bassmaster Championships, the top twelve teams after day two advance to the final day. These top twelve are not only competing to be crowned Bassmaster National Champions, they are also competing for a spot in the top four. The top four boats (8 anglers) move on to the "bracket rounds" where they each go head to head until only one angler remains. The one remaining angler earns free entry fees to fish the Bassmaster Open Series against the pros for the upcoming year, and also receives a cash stipend to help with travel expenses while on the road. This angler is also awarded the opportunity to fish in the most prestigious bass tournament on earth, the Bassmaster Classic. And, to top it all off, the Bassmaster organization presents the winning angler with a Toyota Tundra and a fully rigged, 21 foot bass boat, each wrapped in school colors, to use throughout the year while competing on the professional stage against the top anglers in the world.