Bass Fishing | McKendree University duo place fourth at Bassmaster National Championship

The McKendree University Bass Fishing Team qualified three teams for the recent Bassmaster National Championship on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida. The event hosted 119 of the top teams from all across the country.
The Bassmaster National Championship tournament was definitely one that the team of Blake Jackson (Carterville) and Trevor McKinney (Benton) will never forget. The team headed down for the three-day practice period on a Sunday. After their fifteen hour drive to Leesburg, Blake's boat was rear ended by an inattentive driver. The boat was inoperable, so the search for a replacement boat began immediately. By late Tuesday, Blake was notified that Boat Works in Keysport would loan him a boat if he could find a way to get it to Florida. One of Blake's teammate's parents volunteered to pull the boat down. They drove through the night, and the boat was there by 11:00 am on Wednesday morning.
Since the Official Practice period ended at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Blake and Trevor only received about five hours of practice. They made the best of this limited practice time, though, and checked out the original area that they intended to start before their mishap. Not having time to check out any more of the eight lake chain that covers 77,500 acres, they decided to fish the shallow marsh about 90 minutes from the takeoff area on tournament day.
Their plan paid off. McKinney and Jackson were sitting in third place after day one with a five fish limit that weighed 20 pounds 8 ounces. Day two, however, proved to be much tougher for them. The duo lost about one hour of fishing time due to a pair of Manatees swimming into the lock and dam, delaying their lock through time. And, on day two, they were only able to catch a small limit that weighed in at 13 lbs 8oz. Their day one and two total of 34 pounds dropped them to tenth place.
As with all Collegiate Bassmaster Championships, the top twelve teams after day two advance to the final day. These top twelve are not only competing to be crowned Bassmaster National Champions, they are also competing for a spot in the top four. The top four boats (8 anglers) move on to the "bracket rounds" where they each go head to head until only one angler remains. The one remaining angler earns free entry fees to fish the Bassmaster Open Series against the pros for the upcoming year, and also receives a cash stipend to help with travel expenses while on the road. This angler is also awarded the opportunity to fish in the most prestigious bass tournament on earth, the Bassmaster Classic. And, to top it all off, the Bassmaster organization presents the winning angler with a Toyota Tundra and a fully rigged, 21 foot bass boat, each wrapped in school colors, to use throughout the year while competing on the professional stage against the top anglers in the world.
Knowing all of these prizes were on the line, the guys headed out for the final day of the tournament. The conditions on day three caused many of the weights to drop, but Blake and Trevor put together a fantastic day, catching 19 lbs 1 oz and jumped all the way up the leader board from 10th place to 4th place. Their strong day three performance earned them a spot in the upcoming bracket rounds. The bracket event is scheduled to be held November 17-19 on Lay Lake in Alabama.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!