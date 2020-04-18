Outdoors | Goreville's family fishing duo sees season cut short by virus

If the spring sports season is wiped out, it ends one of the great stories in Illinois prep sports history. There have been hundreds of brother acts and sister acts over the years, but Landon and Kaeden appear to be unique as far as brother and sister acts go.

“I don’t think a brother and sister duo has ever gone to state or placed,” Landon said. “A lot of people have told me how unique this is. We even had offers to go fish as a team, McKendree University and a couple others have messaged me about fishing, but McKendree would have taken us as a team.”

The siblings have fished together all their lives. The step to fishing together competitively was logical on a couple levels. There was no pressure from their parents, who coincidentally serve as boat captains, or from anyone at the school for the siblings to join forces.

“We didn’t have a lot of kids on our team,” Landon said. “We go in there, me and her, it would just be easier because we had all our stuff in my boat. We would have gotten to fish together three years. We just thought it would be easier, so why not fish together.”

“It made it so much easier,” Kaeden said. “We didn’t have to have two of everything.”