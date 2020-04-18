Outdoors | Goreville's family fishing duo sees season cut short by virus

There probably isn’t another prep athlete in Illinois that has been as adversely affected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order than Goreville’s Landon Albright.
A senior, Albright was a member of the Goreville basketball team that advanced to the Illinois High School Association’s Class 1A state championships. The team actually traveled to Peoria before the tournament was cancelled.
He’s also a member of the baseball team that advanced to the sectional finals last year. With virtually the entire team returning, the Blackcats were poised for a deep playoff run.
What’s more, Landon and his sister Kaeden, a junior, placed second in the IHSA fishing tournament last year, finishing just three ounces away from a state championship. Albright isn’t happy about the stay-at-home order that likely ends his athletic career, but he’s philosophical.
“It sucks at the moment, but there is always a bigger picture we have to look at,” he said. “I get the precaution, but it just sucks for all these seniors and anyone else losing their seasons.
“At this point, it looks like it’s (spring sports season) done. The numbers (coronavirus cases) keep rising. It looks like if we go back to school, we’ll have a season. I don’t see us going back to school, so it looks like it’s over."
If the spring sports season is wiped out, it ends one of the great stories in Illinois prep sports history. There have been hundreds of brother acts and sister acts over the years, but Landon and Kaeden appear to be unique as far as brother and sister acts go.
“I don’t think a brother and sister duo has ever gone to state or placed,” Landon said. “A lot of people have told me how unique this is. We even had offers to go fish as a team, McKendree University and a couple others have messaged me about fishing, but McKendree would have taken us as a team.”
The siblings have fished together all their lives. The step to fishing together competitively was logical on a couple levels. There was no pressure from their parents, who coincidentally serve as boat captains, or from anyone at the school for the siblings to join forces.
“We didn’t have a lot of kids on our team,” Landon said. “We go in there, me and her, it would just be easier because we had all our stuff in my boat. We would have gotten to fish together three years. We just thought it would be easier, so why not fish together.”
“It made it so much easier,” Kaeden said. “We didn’t have to have two of everything.”
Both admit there is a strong sibling rivalry between them. Both acknowledge it makes them better as a team.
“When it comes to fishing, she’s real competitive,” Landon said. “She always wants to outdo me. A couple times last year, I think in the sectional, she caught the big bass, and I haven’t heard the end of it since.”
“It’s definitely awesome,” Kaeden said. “I never competed with a sibling before. We definitely enjoy it a lot. We always want to beat each other. We wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
With mom or dad serving as boat captain, the rivalry doesn’t have a chance to get out of hand.
“Not really,” Kaeden said, “they just tell us to keep fishing.”
And, their styles complement each other. Landon fishes slower moving baits, looking for the big bite while Kaeden covers more ground with fast-moving baits.
“We have similar styles, but most of the time we have a pattern going that two different things will catch fish,” Landon said. “She’ll throw something that gets a lot of bites, and I’ll throw something that might only get two or three. We might get a limit on the bait she’s throwing.”
Last year it came together as the Albrights finished second to Highland. It was a real family affair when they took the stage for the weigh-in and trophy presentation.
“It was a really cool experience, being able to stand there with my sister and my mom,” Landon said. “It sucks we lost by three ounces – I've been there for baseball and basketball, but when it’s just you and your sister there is nothing better than getting that trophy.”
“It was pretty awesome,” Kaeden said. “No one else has really had a chance to do it before. Maybe in 20-25 years our kids will be fishing together, you never know.”
