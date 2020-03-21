Lauren Mueller named executive director of World Shooting and Recreational Complex

“That was so convenient (when the complex opened),” she said. “I went to Vandalia (Ohio, the former home of the ATA’s Grand American) seven or eight times to compete. It was convenient if I wanted to come down and practice before the Grand. Because I was able to do this it made an imprint on me. Now, I’m running this complex and I’m close to home.

“I’m a shooter I understand the needs and wants of the shooter, what they want out of a shoot. I've been in that position.”

The Grand American, a 10-day shoot that draws competitors from around the globe, is the biggest event of the year at the WSRC. One of Mueller’s goals is to have the complex live up to its name of World Shooting and Recreational Complex.

“I’m hoping I can help the complex live up to its name and get more international shooters to come and to provide what shooters who are already out here want and need,” she said. “I want to live up to the full potential this complex has.”

That’s where her experience and contacts come in.

Mueller said the complex has 24 skeet fields and she’d like to attract more skeet competitions. She would like to see the rifle berms expand to include longer ranges that would open the complex up for international competitions.