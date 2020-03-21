Lauren Mueller named executive director of World Shooting and Recreational Complex

For most of us living the dream is an expression.
For Lauren Mueller, it’s a way of life.
The 27-year-old Bunker Hill native was named the executive director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ World Shooting and Recreational Complex in January. A 14-time Amateur Trapshooting Association All-American, Mueller concedes running the complex is her “dream job.”
It’s also a job she’s been preparing for most of her life. Her grandfather built the Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill. Mueller learned to shoot there and when she graduated from Lindenwood University she took over operations at Brittany.
“When I graduated from Lindenwood I started running Brittany Shooting Park,” she said. “I hosted a lot of shoots out there. We had a lot of big shoots out there. We had 4-H state shoot. We had the AIM shoot, the youth wing of the ATA, the Illinois State Trap Shooting Association and the high school league state shoot.
“Between hosting those events and the day-to-day activities that’s what gave me the biggest advantage.”
And, when the executive director’s position came open, Mueller jumped at the opportunity. Her familiarity with the complex and her intimate knowledge of the sport and her service as the Illinois delegate to the ATA make her a natural for the job.
“That was so convenient (when the complex opened),” she said. “I went to Vandalia (Ohio, the former home of the ATA’s Grand American) seven or eight times to compete. It was convenient if I wanted to come down and practice before the Grand. Because I was able to do this it made an imprint on me. Now, I’m running this complex and I’m close to home.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m a shooter I understand the needs and wants of the shooter, what they want out of a shoot. I've been in that position.”
The Grand American, a 10-day shoot that draws competitors from around the globe, is the biggest event of the year at the WSRC. One of Mueller’s goals is to have the complex live up to its name of World Shooting and Recreational Complex.
“I’m hoping I can help the complex live up to its name and get more international shooters to come and to provide what shooters who are already out here want and need,” she said. “I want to live up to the full potential this complex has.”
That’s where her experience and contacts come in.
Mueller said the complex has 24 skeet fields and she’d like to attract more skeet competitions. She would like to see the rifle berms expand to include longer ranges that would open the complex up for international competitions.
“For the berms, I’m hoping we can get a 100-200 yard berm put in,” she said. “A lot of international events right now are 500 yards. I’m hoping in the future we can get the berms on the national map. We are busy, but of course, we always want more. It’s the World Shooting Complex, I’d like to have bigger events out here.
“There are opportunities to expand. I have shot nationwide. I’ve been everywhere in the Midwest competing. Traveling around to all these clubs I have seen things that are done better than here that I can implement here. I’m hoping I can use my experience to implement new procedures as well.”
The first order of priority for Mueller is learning the nuances of navigating state government.
“So far, learning how to get things done out here, the processes I have to go through to accomplish my goals,” she said. “That’s a temporary problem. Hopefully before too long I’ll have it figured out.”