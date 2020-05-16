Outdoors | Anxieties mitigated upon arrival to Winkeler's Bend

BARTELSO — As Day 38 of Illinois’ Shelter-at-Home order rolled around, a moderate case of Cabin Fever developed. Unpleasant as that may be, it’s preferable to COVID-19.
Since my wife was suffering from a similar affliction, we decided to head to Winkeler’s Bend, a small tract of land located on the Kaskaskia River south of Bartelso, in the midst of the largest contiguous block of timber in Illinois.
I fully realize how incredibly lucky we are to have a private getaway to enjoy nature. And, I can take no credit for that. My grandfather and grandmother owned the land and when they passed away they left the riverfront property to their 10 children.
After some of my dad’s siblings passed away the survivors agreed that they wanted future generations of the family to enjoy this spectacular place. So, they agreed on a price and gave all 42 grand kids the option to buy in.
That’s how I came to share the land with 17 of my favorite first cousins.
So, late last week we packed the car with coolers, bedding, a change of clothes and Beau for a two-day hiatus from the real world.
There were a few anxious moments as we drove through the Crooked Creek bottoms. While our end of the state received a gentle rainfall early last week, apparently Clinton and Washington counties received a deluge.
Crooked Creek spilled over its banks into nearby fields.
“I hope we’re able to get to the cabin,” I told my wife anxiously.
A few minutes later, we crossed the Kaskaskia River and saw it was still within its banks, albeit barely. Indeed, when we arrived at the cabin the river was roaring by. But, after a couple hours we determined the river was dropping slightly.
Once sure we wouldn’t be swept away in a flood, we spent the next two days relaxing. After cleaning the cabin, even that was fun, we plopped down in lawn chairs to watch the river roll by. To paraphrase Forrest Gump, when we got hungry we ate, when we got thirsty we got something to drink.
And, we let nature come to us.
Prothonotary warblers were in the process of turning a bird house into a home. Red-bellied and downy woodpeckers fought Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice and an occasional goldfinch for spots at the feeder.
Several times we were strafed by wood ducks zipping through the compound and we thrilled at the bald eagles circling overhead.
When night enveloped us, we sat around the fire listening to coyotes in the distance and the nearby barred owls and keeping a wary eye on the raccoons easing into the compound in search of an easy meal.
The next morning life resumed as if night had never existed. The prothonotary warblers were working on their nest and the chickadees returned to the feeders from one sunflower seed at a time.
This week – we're going back.
618-351-5088
On Twitter: @LesWinkeler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!