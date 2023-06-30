For the Bike and Build entourage, the stop in Harrisburg last week was a hybrid.

The nonprofit group, based in Philadelphia, has been raising money and awareness for affordable housing since 2003. As part of their route across the central United States, the group stopped in Harrisburg in 2018, 2019 and again last year.

While pedaling across the country, the group, in this case 23 young adults, typically stops once a week to work with Habitat for Humanity, or some other organization dealing with affordable housing. This year, their “Volunteer Day” in Southern Illinois involved cleaning up litter at Bell Smith Springs in the Shawnee National Forest.

“I wanted to really give them a day off today,” said Kerry Camp of Harrisburg, who coordinated activities for the First Presbyterian Church, Bike and Build’s Harrisburg host. “It wasn’t really the decision of mine to make, we probably could have worked on a work project, but in talking to these people before they got here, it sounded like they needed a day off. It worked out really well.”

On last year’s trip through Harrisburg, Bike and Build worked on a pair of buildings for 4Cs (Christian Compassion Community Center), a homeless shelter and community outreach project in Harrisburg.

Through the years, Bike and Build volunteers have rode over 10 million miles, volunteered over 255,000 hours and helped raise nearly $7 million for affordable housing.

The group dipped the rear wheels in the Atlantic Ocean at Yorktown, Va. on May 29. They plan to hit the Pacific Ocean at Florence, Ore. on Aug. 14.

“We follow a lot of the Trans-American Trail, but we have stayed in Harrisburg in the past and have had a great time,” said Sarah Muldrow, one of this year’s trip planners. “The host here offered us a day in the forest for a cleanup and to learn a little bit about the area.

“Usually once a week we do a volunteer day with an affordable housing cause. We do a lot with Habitat for Humanity. We do a lot with shelters, like we cleaned up a shelter last week. Today is considered our volunteer day for the week.”

After hearing Shawnee National Forest activist Sam Stearns give a brief history of the forest, the volunteers fanned out along the steps down to Bay Creek. Once in the canyon, they picked up beer cans, soft drink bottles and meticulously picked through the soil, collecting bits of broken glass.

In the meantime, they marveled at the bluffs and the tall trees. Some, scampered down the steep banks of Bay Creek, retrieving litter from the creek bed.

After leaving Illinois, the bikers will head west through Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Oregon. They’ll be stopping and spreading the word about affordable housing and presenting bicycle safety programs along the route.

“A lot of the hosts we stay at we’ve been coming to for several years,” Muldrow said. “They obviously have information on the area, so if they have an idea where there is a housing issue, we will try to volunteer, but otherwise the four of us leaders that planned the trip, we just start calling around to see where we can be the most help. We have 23 young adults here that are physically capable and excited to do a full-day’s work.

“Everyone is so incredibly kind to us. We’re having great conversations. The scenery is beautiful. So far we haven’t had anything too chaotic happen. It was a lot of planning. We’ve been working on it since January. To finally see it happen is kind of amazing. These are probably 20 of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Upon leaving Harrisburg, the Bike and Build riders headed toward Carbondale. Through the course of their journey, the group rides 30-115 miles per day, averaging 65-70 miles daily. They complete their riding by 4 p.m. each day to give themselves an opportunity to learn about the community where they are staying.

This is the last ride Bike and Build will undertake. The organization is disbanding this year.