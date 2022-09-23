Outdoors | Clean SoIL volunteers clear litter off Route 13

MARION — An army of more than 200 volunteers descended on Route 13, from Murphysboro to the Saline County line on Saturday morning to pick up litter.

The event was the first large-scale clean-up operation sponsored by Clean SoIL, an anti-litter group co-founded by former U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard last year. Through the efforts of Clean SoIL, civic organizations, churches, school groups and families have signed up with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program to cover every inch of road from Murphysboro to Harrisburg.

Due to construction issues, the Saline County portion of Route 13 was excluded Saturday.

“There are some stretches where it didn’t get picked up,” Poshard said. “We got a lot of the litter picked up. Overall, you can see where it really turned out well. I had a lady that came over from Evansville, Ind. and she saw tons of people out working and saw tons of bags of litter collected along the highway.

“To get started, I think it turned out very well. We just have to keep going and doing the best we can with it. I think this is going to bring out a lot more interest down the road. That’s my hope.”

Clean SoIL has another major pick-up scheduled Oct. 15 for Route 148. And, Route 45 and the Saline County portion of Route 13 will be targeted Nov. 12.

Saturday involved volunteers from various communities in the area. Participants ranged in age from elementary school students, to college students, to young adults, to senior citizens.

A significant contingent of John A. Logan College students gave up their Saturday morning to attack the litter problem. And, they did it enthusiastically.

“It is important to get out in your community and help out,” said Ryleigh Ridgeway of Du Quoin, a member of the John A. Logan Student Ambassadors organization. “They need all the help they can get. Especially if you’re young. You should be contributing to your town and your community. I just think it is important for people to see that. Plus, it can help you find jobs. It’s just good to do it.”

“I feel like it’s very important,” added Emily Eubanks, another member of the student ambassadors. “There is so much trash and I think we need to make our community look good. And, I think it’s important to get young people out here on a Saturday, on their free time and help.

“I think it is a very important issue. We need to love our community and make it look nice, for the visitors that come. I think it is very important for the younger generation to get out here.”

Rev. John Holst of Marion and Elaine Melby of Creal Springs, were part of the Marion Rotary Club’s volunteer contingent.

“’Service Above Self’ is kind of our theme,” said Holst. “As a pastor, service is a big part of our church, Zion United Church of Christ. The work we do as servants is not always glamorous.”

I think that Southern Illinois and our community is a beautiful place to live and I’d like to see more responsible behavior exhibited by more people in regard to keeping our environment clean,” said Melby. “It’s a pleasure to have the help and the time to be able to help out.”

And, some volunteers just showed up on their own.

Jennifer Donow of Johnston City frequently spends Saturday mornings picking up litter near her home. Saturday, she decided to lend a hand to Clean SoIL.

“I’d rather pick up trash as part of a group,” she said. “I do it anyway. I think volunteer efforts, even if it’s just for a couple hours, it will get people recycling and picking up trash and thinking about where the trash goes. When they’re not out doing their regular thing, maybe they’ll be thinking about it and feel guilty when they drop that candy wrapper. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

And, Holst noted the structure provided by Clean SoIL is important.

“It’s a great idea,” he said. “I appreciate when people organize because then volunteers can step in. If somebody just said, ‘Hey’ let’s go clean up,’ people wouldn’t know what to do. Someone jumping in and being the leaders is going to make this successful over time.”