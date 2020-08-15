Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A nearly impossible task

Kate, the seven-year-old, has a competitive nature. She is inquisitive and is well coordinated for her age. I figured a crappie pole, rigged with a bobber and a tiny hook would be perfect for her. She could dip the hook in the shallow areas off one of the fishing piers at Glen O. Jones Lake and catch bluegill, warmouth and pumpkinseeds to her heart's content.

Will, the three-year-old, certainly couldn’t handle the crappie pole. But, we had purchased him a tiny rod and reel set some time ago, the kind that used to feature Mickey Mouse but now has some superhero emblazoned on it.

And, we knew he could handle the rig.

We keep it in the house with a bobber on the line. He casts it across the living room and laughs uncontrollably as the cats chase the bobber across the floor. Besides, if the fish weren’t biting, casting and retrieving would keep him busy.

As luck would have it, the fish were incredibly cooperative.

I demonstrated the crappie rig for Kate and immediately a small bluegill pulled the float beneath the surface. I had barely returned that fish to the water when Kate caught the first of about 20 of her own.

She kept me so busy unhooking and baiting that I barely had time to get Will’s rig wet.