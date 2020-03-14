Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Appreciating nature's simplicity

Sometimes it’s life’s subtleties that catch our fancy.
I watched the latest video incarnation of Jack London’s 'The Call of the Wild' Saturday night. As could be expected, the cinematography is breathtaking. The camera frequently puts the viewer right into the mountains and freezing rivers.
But, a couple of obscure scenes, sweeping views of Alpine meadows dotted with brilliantly-colored wildflowers, grabbed my eye. Sometimes, it truly is the little things that make a person appreciate nature.
Monday morning I walked into the front yard and saw our two-tone daffodils in full bloom. There truly is nothing prettier than the bright yellow flowers with the piercing orange center. I’ve yet to see my neighbor’s cream-colored flowers with peach centers.
It’s something that can enjoyed for only about 10 days a year. Perhaps that’s what makes it so special.
I’ve been exceedingly fortunate in my life to see some of the most iconic scenery America has to offer. I’ve stood at the rim of Crater Lake and the Grand Canyon. I’ve seen Denali, the towering sequoias and watched the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico.
Those sights, those moments, are indelibly etched in my brain and recorded by thousands of digital images. However, it’s unlikely I’ll experience all of them again in my lifetime.
And, I think that’s why a person draws such pleasure from life’s small moments - the translucence of a fat crappie pulled from a chilly lake on a sunny spring morning, the call of a bobwhite on a warm dewy morning or the sight of a couple raccoon cubs wrestling in the grass.
There are a thousand more examples we take for granted in our daily life - fireflies lighting up the yard on a summer evening, a pair of wood ducks paddling silently through the cypress trees of the Cache River or a cardinal catching the sun on a bright winter day.
These scenes are familiar to us. They evoke warm memories of simple times with friends and family. Yet, they probably wouldn’t crack the Top 10 if someone asked you to list the most spectacular things you’ve experienced in nature.
Perhaps that is why many of us find Southern Illinois so attractive.
Without question, the region has its natural wonders. I spent time photographing Burden Falls in the Shawnee National Forest last week. The view of Inspiration Point from the west is breathtaking and the stately cypress and tupelo that dot Alexander County’s Horseshoe Lake embody man’s primitive origins.
Yet, there is a subtlety about the topography that doesn’t demand all our attention.
It is possible to enjoy the hills of Southern Illinois, yet not be distracted from the beauty of sunflower fields, the brilliance of a scarlet tanager or the sound of cackling snow geese flying overhead in the dark.
Finally, it is the subtlety of nature that can brighten our days when we least expect it.
That is one of the reasons I still enjoy turkey hunting.
There is nothing that gets the blood going like a sternum-rattling gobble in the semi-darkness of a cool spring morning. But, when the excitement subsides, there are long, quiet hours spent in the woods, observing the sights, sounds and smells.
You frequently see deer nibbling on tender shoots of grass, totally unaware of your presence. I have heard the wingbeat of songbirds landing just inches behind me. And, nothing is more glorious than gently falling asleep for a morning nap as the sun warms the world around you.
