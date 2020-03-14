Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Appreciating nature's simplicity

And, I think that’s why a person draws such pleasure from life’s small moments - the translucence of a fat crappie pulled from a chilly lake on a sunny spring morning, the call of a bobwhite on a warm dewy morning or the sight of a couple raccoon cubs wrestling in the grass.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are a thousand more examples we take for granted in our daily life - fireflies lighting up the yard on a summer evening, a pair of wood ducks paddling silently through the cypress trees of the Cache River or a cardinal catching the sun on a bright winter day.

These scenes are familiar to us. They evoke warm memories of simple times with friends and family. Yet, they probably wouldn’t crack the Top 10 if someone asked you to list the most spectacular things you’ve experienced in nature.

Perhaps that is why many of us find Southern Illinois so attractive.

Without question, the region has its natural wonders. I spent time photographing Burden Falls in the Shawnee National Forest last week. The view of Inspiration Point from the west is breathtaking and the stately cypress and tupelo that dot Alexander County’s Horseshoe Lake embody man’s primitive origins.

Yet, there is a subtlety about the topography that doesn’t demand all our attention.