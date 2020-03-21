Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Hoping Mother Nature gives us a break for turkey season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Located right on the river, the road to our small tract of land deteriorates from oil and chip, to gravel to dirt as we approach our cabin. And, much of the land seems lower than the actual river bank, meaning large pools of water will exist after the river subsides.

It’s dawned on me over the years that the chances of actually hunting the property are remote – it's just the wrong time of the year. However, it’s a worthwhile gamble.

The place is loaded with turkeys.

The last year we actually hunted I was the first to arrive. I built a campfire about dusk and sat there alone, letting the forest and the darkness close in around me. While sitting there I roosted five toms. However, since our property is located on a bend of the river, I wasn’t positive all the birds were on our side.

I was fairly certain that three were on our property – an assumption that proved correct the next morning.

We did see the three toms on the ground the next morning, but they were accompanied by harems. Had we been able to hunt more than one morning we might have been able to harvest a bird or two.