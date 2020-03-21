Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Hoping Mother Nature gives us a break for turkey season

Turkey season is on the horizon which means I’m keeping a wary eye on the Kaskaskia River.
For the past couple years a couple cousins and I have planned turkey hunts on the property we own on the Kaskaskia River near Bartelso. Only one of the hunts has actually materialized. The rest have been flooded out.
In previous years we’ve applied for second season permits.
Turkey seasons are structured so the second season normally begins on a Saturday. For the past two years our property was high and dry until about Wednesday. Then, torrential rains would come and swell Carlyle Lake beyond capacity.
The Corps of Engineers would open the gates and our property would be transformed from a turkey haven to a duck hunting paradise.
This year, we decided to outsmart Mother Nature by applying for first season permits.
Right now it appears as if we entered this battle of wits unarmed. Our property has been flooded for a month and it seems as if it has rained daily for the past two weeks.
Still, I haven’t given up hope. The season doesn’t begin until April 6. That gives us two weeks for the river to recede and the property to dry sufficiently.
The drying process will take a while.
You have free articles remaining.
Located right on the river, the road to our small tract of land deteriorates from oil and chip, to gravel to dirt as we approach our cabin. And, much of the land seems lower than the actual river bank, meaning large pools of water will exist after the river subsides.
It’s dawned on me over the years that the chances of actually hunting the property are remote – it's just the wrong time of the year. However, it’s a worthwhile gamble.
The place is loaded with turkeys.
The last year we actually hunted I was the first to arrive. I built a campfire about dusk and sat there alone, letting the forest and the darkness close in around me. While sitting there I roosted five toms. However, since our property is located on a bend of the river, I wasn’t positive all the birds were on our side.
I was fairly certain that three were on our property – an assumption that proved correct the next morning.
We did see the three toms on the ground the next morning, but they were accompanied by harems. Had we been able to hunt more than one morning we might have been able to harvest a bird or two.
In fact, there are so many birds around the river my goal is to harvest a bird without getting out of bed. It’s not unusual to see turkey in the small clearing surrounding our cabin when your drive up. And, in between floods there is a ready supply of turkey scat on the concrete slab beneath the cabin.
Truthfully, harvesting a bird would just be a bonus.
It would be fun just to sit around the campfire, share a few stories, perhaps an adult beverage or two. And, there is no better way to enjoy nature than to sit motionless in the woods for a couple hours watching unsuspecting birds flit about, monitoring the movement of raccoons and opossums.
Since we’re not going to outwit Mother Nature, I just hope she gives us a break this year.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com / on Twitter @LesWinkeler.