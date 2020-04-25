Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Lawn work is no longer distateful

Thirty-two years ago my family moved into our home in Harrisburg.
For 32 years I’ve spent countless hours mowing, trimming, weeding, seeding. There were times I suggested we pour concrete and paint it green. Or, at the very least, install artificial turf.
Things have changed with retirement, or at least semi-retirement, and the coronavirus pandemic.
In the past, yard work stood between me and my favorite pursuits – softball, fishing, golf or watching the Cardinals play a Saturday afternoon game on television. Small increments of time were pried into my schedule just to make the yard look presentable.
I’ve sprinted behind the lawn mower to get the grass cut before dark after covering a spring baseball or softball game. I’ve mowed in heavy dew early in the morning, hoping my neighbors would already be up and not disturbed by the sound of the lawn mower.
Trimming was ignored for weeks at a time to accommodate an impromptu fishing trip or 18 holes.
Lawn work was drudgery. Coming from a solid Catholic background I viewed Purgatory as a place of perpetual mowing. And, anyone who has tried to start a cranky weed eater knows, trimming is hell.
That’s changed in the last month or so.
I can’t say lawn work has magically become enjoyable. But, it is no longer distasteful.
For one thing, pushing the lawn mower makes up the bulk of my physical exercise these days. Second, I now have time to enjoy the fruits of my labor.
In those halcyon days of young adulthood and middle age, yard work was not a means to an end. There was no mental reward for my labor other than knowing the city wouldn’t declare my yard a hazard and an eyesore.
Now, when the mowing and trimming are done, there is time to sit on the back patio, enjoy a cool drink and relax. I’ve discovered my back yard is actually a pretty place.
In the past, the flower gardens my wife planted were nothing but a nuisance, obstacles to mow around. This spring I actually noticed the hyacinths, hostas and the tulips. Now, I’m anxiously waiting for the iris and clematis buds to burst open.
And, that towering sweet gum tree that seemingly drops thousands of seed balls in my yard on a daily basis? Turns out it’s a haven for songbirds.
After mowing last week, I sat down and watched an unending parade of birds grab a quick snack at my bird feeders. The gum tree served as a convenient parking lot.
There were just the usual suspects, the cardinals, chickadees, titmice, mourning doves, red-winged blackbirds and the typical assortment of sparrows. But, generally, they ignored my presence.
The cardinals lit on a feeder less than 20 feet away. The mourning doves fed on the ground, reaping the spillover from the feeders.
Looking around, I noticed our red bud tree was in its final stages of spring splendor, but our neighbor’s dogwood was still in full bloom. In the next few days we’ll be hauling the more tropical plants out of the house, transforming the patio into a flower garden.
As stupid as it seems I thought to myself, “This is a great place. I should do this more often.”
