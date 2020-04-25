Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Lawn work is no longer distateful

For one thing, pushing the lawn mower makes up the bulk of my physical exercise these days. Second, I now have time to enjoy the fruits of my labor.

In those halcyon days of young adulthood and middle age, yard work was not a means to an end. There was no mental reward for my labor other than knowing the city wouldn’t declare my yard a hazard and an eyesore.

Now, when the mowing and trimming are done, there is time to sit on the back patio, enjoy a cool drink and relax. I’ve discovered my back yard is actually a pretty place.

In the past, the flower gardens my wife planted were nothing but a nuisance, obstacles to mow around. This spring I actually noticed the hyacinths, hostas and the tulips. Now, I’m anxiously waiting for the iris and clematis buds to burst open.

And, that towering sweet gum tree that seemingly drops thousands of seed balls in my yard on a daily basis? Turns out it’s a haven for songbirds.

After mowing last week, I sat down and watched an unending parade of birds grab a quick snack at my bird feeders. The gum tree served as a convenient parking lot.