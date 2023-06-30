Sometimes the world changes so quickly it seems impossible to keep up – from our cars, to our appliances to simply communicating.

The world has changed so much in just a single generation. My parents both told stories about going to church and school in a horse-drawn wagon. They grew up without indoor plumbing and air conditioning. Transportation and climate-controlled homes are something we take for granted today.

The medical advances we’ve seen are nothing short of miraculous.

I’m old enough to remember the ravages of polio. Mumps and measles were common childhood afflictions when I was in grade school. Fortunately, vaccines were developed to keep our children safe.

As much as the world has changed around us, some things remain constant.

Despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, each succeeding generation has been convinced that the youth of today will be the end of civilization as we know it. I don’t know what my mom and dad’s generation did to drive grandma and grandpa to the brink of despair.

When I was in college it was long hair, unrest with the Vietnam War and loud music that was going to send the world spiraling back to the Dark Ages.

Ahhh, but I was going to be enlightened – so I told myself. The things that old people feared and disliked were just trivial trends. I, me, my generation, we would be smarter than that. We would change with the times. We would be hip all our lives.

Yeah, right.

For me, that pledge barely lasted into my early 20s. The advent of disco music had me wondering how the “younger” generation could sell its soul so cheaply. What was wrong with the Rolling Stones, James Taylor and Carole King?

Despite that shaky beginning, I tried to avoid that generational trap. However, change is difficult. You see technological advances making life easier for younger people – just typing a term paper on a computer vs. a typewriter for heaven’s sake. “These youngsters today don’t realize how easy the ‘delete’ button makes their lives.”

But, try as you might, with advancing age comes the reality that life experience is an important component in discerning what is important and what is trivial. Smugness, to one degree or another, just seems to take root.

Then, if you’re lucky, something happens that forces you to look in the mirror and recognize the old fuddy-duddy you’ve become.

That happened last week when I had the good fortune to meet the “Bike and Build” crew that was traveling through Southern Illinois. It is a group of young people who ride their bikes across the country, doing good deeds along the way. The group primarily works with housing for the underprivileged, but their service day in Southern Illinois was spent picking up trash in the Shawnee National Forest.

The 26 young men and women spent just parts of three days in our region, but left a lasting impression on me.

I not only got the opportunity to tag along with them during their service project, but also shared a meal and an evening with them. My heart soared when I saw them meticulously remove shards of glass from a trail at Bell Smith Springs.

It seemed impossible that my opinion of them would go any higher, but hearing them talk about the wonder of nature and the sublime natural beauty of our country put a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye.

They left me with the notion that they care about the natural world. They will be the stewards that we should have been.