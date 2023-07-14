We stared directly into our future Saturday when we met Milo.

Milo is a six-week old golden retriever who will be our companion for the next dozen years or so.

We had to put Beau, our third golden retriever, down on Dec. 27. Beau had been our friend and companion for a dozen years. His death marked the first time our household had been without a golden retriever since 1995.

His death left a literal and figurative hole in our lives.

Although Beau was a quiet presence for the last 4-5 years of his life, a presence he was.

We woke every morning to him peering over the side of the bed, scratching the covers for attention, frequently delivering a soggy sock that he had grabbed from the laundry.

Beau was so attuned to our daily routine that when we turned the television off at night, he would walk to our bedroom and curl into his bed. Nearly every night the final sound we heard before falling to sleep was Beau loudly sighing.

His death left a void, both in our daily routine and in our hearts.

We did a lot of soul searching when we lost Beau.

We knew at some point we’d get another dog in our lives. However, we didn’t know if our next, and likely final dog, would be a golden.

There were several things to consider. We are currently in good health, but we are approaching our 70s. Goldens have the sweetest personalities, but they are also big, strong dogs. Goldens are well-behaved, but they can also be impulsive – a quiet walk through the neighborhood can turn frantic at the sight of a squirrel.

But after six months of deliberation, we decided to take the golden plunge once more.

Seeing Milo Saturday morning convinced me we’re doing the right thing.

Seeing him and his two brothers dancing around their home lifted my heart. Picking him up and feeling his soft tongue flicking against my cheek melted the same heart.

And, that puppy smell …

After visiting for about 45 minutes, my wife and I left for home. We stopped for breakfast on the way. My wife was disgusted with me for not washing my hands before we ate. I couldn’t help it. I wanted to keep that puppy smell with me for as long as I could.

Milo will officially become a part of our family in early August.

While I’m looking forward to the day that Milo will rest his muzzle on my knee while I watch a Cardinals’ baseball game, I’m fully aware that the next two or three years will be fraught with adventure.

Our other goldens, Buck, Jack and Beau were easy to potty train. Hopefully, Milo will follow suit. Jack and Buck were chewers, destroying furniture and shoes. Beau was better-behaved in that regard.

Buck and Jack were retrievers of the first order. My arm and shoulders wore out from throwing Frisbees and tennis balls long before they ran out of retrieving enthusiasm.

I know the work it takes to turn a frisky puppy into a faithful friend. The next few months will be filled with laughter, but also frustration. I’m sure there will be moments where we wonder out loud if we made the wisest decision.

I also know the rewards are so worth it. Best friends are irreplaceable.