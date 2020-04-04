Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Shelter in place not as easy as it sounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve got to admit, this shelter in place thing is difficult.

It’s an unfortunate, necessary, part of our lives at this moment, but sitting still is foreign to me. For 40 years I traveled the length and breadth of Southern Illinois, covering athletic events of all types and telling stories of the outdoors.

The hours were long and unpredictable. And, no one ever got rich on a newspaper reporter’s pay, but I was never bored a day in my life. There was always something to do every day. In fact, every day had its own set of deadlines.

To be perfectly honest, I’m still not bored. There are plenty of things to do … they’re just things that were never my first choice before. Again, in the interest of honesty, they still aren’t my first choice, but they are a choice.

I mowed my lawn twice in the past week.

It needed mowing the first time. The second?

Well, it was going to need mowing again sooner or later. Monday morning was a perfect time to do it. It was cool and breezy. And, we had already walked the dog. So, why not?