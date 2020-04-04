Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Shelter in place not as easy as it sounds

I’ve got to admit, this shelter in place thing is difficult.
It’s an unfortunate, necessary, part of our lives at this moment, but sitting still is foreign to me. For 40 years I traveled the length and breadth of Southern Illinois, covering athletic events of all types and telling stories of the outdoors.
The hours were long and unpredictable. And, no one ever got rich on a newspaper reporter’s pay, but I was never bored a day in my life. There was always something to do every day. In fact, every day had its own set of deadlines.
To be perfectly honest, I’m still not bored. There are plenty of things to do … they’re just things that were never my first choice before. Again, in the interest of honesty, they still aren’t my first choice, but they are a choice.
I mowed my lawn twice in the past week.
It needed mowing the first time. The second?
Well, it was going to need mowing again sooner or later. Monday morning was a perfect time to do it. It was cool and breezy. And, we had already walked the dog. So, why not?
In addition, my back patio is clean. The power washer knocked off two years of grime and ugly green build up. By the way, what is the relatively recent phenomenon of the north side of buildings turning green? That never happened 15 years ago.
Once the patio was spic and span, it was obvious the patio furniture needed a good cleaning.
The physical labor was satisfying. I felt good about my surroundings and the physical exercise felt good. It felt so good I decided it was time to take advantage of the clean patio and enjoy an adult beverage.
The beer was about half gone when I noticed the gutters really needed a power washing.
Why not? I needed something to do Monday afternoon. And, although I hate using tools of virtually any kind, there’s something about that power washer I love.
I’ve gotten so much work done I’m nearly up to July on my “to-do” list, and probably only 6-8 months behind on my wife’s list.
In the meantime, we’ve tried to restrict our travel.
We do walk the dog daily. And, about once a week we’ll go to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge or somewhere in the Shawnee National Forest, anywhere we can enjoy nature and still practice safe social distancing.
That’s getting increasingly difficult.
We visited Oakwood Bottoms on Sunday. The boardwalk there looked like the waiting line at Space Mountain. However, we meandered through the area for about 90 minutes. When we returned, we had the boardwalk to ourselves.
Managing expectations has also helped make the best of a difficult situation.
Our annual spring vacation was sidetracked by the pandemic. Normally, we spend time in Florida photographing various egrets, herons, terns and gulls.
This year, we’ve been home experiencing nature through the progression of flowers in our yard – the daffodils, the hyacinth and tulips. Our azaleas burst into blooms earlier this week.
Do I miss not taking the vacation? Certainly, I admitted this hasn’t been easy.
Conversely, both of us remain healthy, as of this writing. We are finding ways to entertain ourselves and keep mentally and physically occupied.
It’s challenging, yet, when you realize the situation is literally life and death … well, you can’t ask for better motivation.
Stay safe!
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com / on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
