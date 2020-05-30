Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The adventures of kayaking

There is nothing better than gliding across a body of water in a kayak.
Unless you are paddling into a substantial headwind, kayaks are virtually effortless. They are quiet. They have virtually no draft, so you can navigate waters just a few inches deep. And, when you’re in a kayak, animals don’t seem threatened.
We put our kayaks on Glen O. Jones Lake one afternoon last week. The results were spectacular.
During the couple hour excursion we, at least my wife, made an entire lap of the 105-acre lake. We saw large bass cruising shallow flats looking for food. We saw a catfish holed up in a tangle of tree roots, hundreds of bluegill, a great blue heron or two.
You almost feel as if you are a part of the environment, rather than an unwanted interloper.
At one point I coasted down the south bank of the lake, content to let the wind push me at its own pace, and a prothonotary warbler came out of the bushes, headed directly toward me. It didn’t veer away until it was 10-15 feet from me.
What’s more, on a warm day, it’s easy to cool off by splashing yourself with water.
Kayaking is relatively new to me. Prior to investing in a kayak, I was concerned about stability. Those fears have been allayed.
However, I wish there were easier, more graceful ways of launching and to paraphrase Amtrak conductors, “De-kayaking.”
The launch aspect was easy enough last week.
We found a flat spot on the shore near a fishing pier. We pushed the nose of the kayaks in the water. My wife climbed in hers and I was able to easily push the kayak away from the bank. She was afloat in seconds.
My launch wasn’t much more difficult. It was just a matter of being willing to get my feet a bit wet. I waded out a step or two slid into the seat, then lurched forward two or three times to free myself from the muddy bottom.
Fast forward two hours.
While we went our separate ways on the lake for a while, we converged on our exit point at about the same time, me a minute or so before my wife arrived. However, she was close enough to watch the entire “de-kayaking” debacle.
Approaching the shore, I paddled hard, hoping to coast as close to the bank as possible. I got close – two or three steps, but not close enough.
Although about two hours in the small craft had left my hips and legs a bit numb, I climbed out of the craft rather adeptly. However, the bottom of the lake was pure muck. My right leg sank in the mud nearly to my knee.
What’s more, the mud didn’t want to surrender my leg. It took all my strength to pull it free. And, when the suction finally broke loose, it knocked me off balance. I did manage to stay upright and maintain my dignity.
The mud exacted a price ... it kept my shoe, at least momentarily. It was a battle, but I pulled it free. Upon reaching the shore, I was presented with a gravel path. Being a tenderfoot, I slipped the shoe, filled with mud, slime, leaf litter and twigs onto my foot.
While rinsing the shoe I also discovered I had been walking on a layer of earth worms.
Maybe next time I’ll defer to my wife, allow her to “de-kayak” first and let her pull me ashore.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
