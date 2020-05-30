Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The adventures of kayaking

However, I wish there were easier, more graceful ways of launching and to paraphrase Amtrak conductors, “De-kayaking.”

The launch aspect was easy enough last week.

We found a flat spot on the shore near a fishing pier. We pushed the nose of the kayaks in the water. My wife climbed in hers and I was able to easily push the kayak away from the bank. She was afloat in seconds.

My launch wasn’t much more difficult. It was just a matter of being willing to get my feet a bit wet. I waded out a step or two slid into the seat, then lurched forward two or three times to free myself from the muddy bottom.

Fast forward two hours.

While we went our separate ways on the lake for a while, we converged on our exit point at about the same time, me a minute or so before my wife arrived. However, she was close enough to watch the entire “de-kayaking” debacle.

Approaching the shore, I paddled hard, hoping to coast as close to the bank as possible. I got close – two or three steps, but not close enough.