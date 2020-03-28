Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We all need to take this seriously

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now, we rely on frequent trips to the store.

A generation or two ago Americans didn’t belong to gyms. They didn’t have to. There was enough physical exertion in their daily lives to keep most people fit. Now, exercise is a group activity.

Mind you, I’m not saying the transformation of American society is bad. It’s simply the way we’ve evolved. It’s just that people of the Greatest Generation would have fared better under the shelter in place order.

Yet, it is important to stay in shape physically and remain mentally sharp. Through the magic of wireless communication, vast numbers of Americans can work at home and not miss a beat.

The exercise thing, however, can be tricky, especially since the State of Illinois has closed all of its state parks. Personally, the Tunnel Hill Trail is still accessible. We access the trail for daily walks. Some days we meet other people, some days we don’t. However, maintaining safe social distancing is never an issue.

The timing of a pandemic is never good, but at least this isn’t happening in the dead of winter. This is the time of year people can get in their yards, need to get in their yards, for spring landscaping. The Winkeler yard has been cleaned of gum balls a couple weeks ahead of schedule.