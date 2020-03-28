Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We all need to take this seriously

In my mind, I’m still 35.
Closing my eyes, I still see myself running the bases or jostling in the lane for rebounding position, my hair is still plentiful and bright red. Yet, the mirror and the creaky joints don’t lie. I am that wrinkled old guy staring at me in the mirror, the person who struggles to get off the floor after playing trains with my grandson.
Like nearly everyone, there was a time I considered myself invincible. Playing softball well into my 40s and basketball well into my 30s, there was no concern about injuries and what that would mean to my livelihood.
Nah, that stuff happens to other people.
I’m not sure whether years add wisdom or caution, or perhaps a combination of both. But, coronavirus is something we should take seriously – all of us, not just those of us over 65.
Admittedly, it’s not easy.
Sheltering in place seems like a simple concept. It seems like something overwrought, overworked Americans would embrace.
But, we’re not programmed to sit still in this culture. We’re used to daily social interaction … a lot of it.
Things have changed a lot since I was a kid when there were shelves and shelves of canned peaches, tomatoes, pickles and other goodies in the cellar or basement. The freezer was stocked with frozen strawberries and other delicacies.
Now, we rely on frequent trips to the store.
A generation or two ago Americans didn’t belong to gyms. They didn’t have to. There was enough physical exertion in their daily lives to keep most people fit. Now, exercise is a group activity.
Mind you, I’m not saying the transformation of American society is bad. It’s simply the way we’ve evolved. It’s just that people of the Greatest Generation would have fared better under the shelter in place order.
Yet, it is important to stay in shape physically and remain mentally sharp. Through the magic of wireless communication, vast numbers of Americans can work at home and not miss a beat.
The exercise thing, however, can be tricky, especially since the State of Illinois has closed all of its state parks. Personally, the Tunnel Hill Trail is still accessible. We access the trail for daily walks. Some days we meet other people, some days we don’t. However, maintaining safe social distancing is never an issue.
The timing of a pandemic is never good, but at least this isn’t happening in the dead of winter. This is the time of year people can get in their yards, need to get in their yards, for spring landscaping. The Winkeler yard has been cleaned of gum balls a couple weeks ahead of schedule.
Finally, if you have access to natural areas, take the time to go outside. The sun provides important vitamin D and getting away from the television and electronic devices will do you good.
Sit quietly and listen to the songbirds.
This morning the soft melodic song of white-throated sparrows was mixed with chirping of cardinals and the nasal calls of the eastern towhee.
The walk was good for the body. The songs were good for the soul.
Please stay safe!
