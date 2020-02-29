Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We have to take care of our planet

Mankind has one job on this earth – not to screw up the planet.

And, if the human race were to get a performance review on that job … I’m not sure we’d be all that pleased. We certainly wouldn’t be in any position to ask for a raise.

There is no question, at least in my mind, that humans could survive without using the plant, animal and mineral resources placed at our disposal. Since the beginning of time, man has used plants and animals for food, clothing and shelter.

Eventually, man learned to fashion tools, weapons and sturdier shelter out of plants and minerals.

For the most part, man did a pretty good job of living in harmony with the environment. Sure, there were issues with distribution of resources, but, overall, environmental damage was minimal.

That all changed with the Industrial Revolution.

Technology exploded. Suddenly, we had more tools, more efficient tools, at our disposal than ever before. We became so enamored with our abilities that we thought we could bend nature to our will. At the same time, man was convinced that nature was invincible.