Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We have to take care of our planet

Mankind has one job on this earth – not to screw up the planet.
And, if the human race were to get a performance review on that job … I’m not sure we’d be all that pleased. We certainly wouldn’t be in any position to ask for a raise.
There is no question, at least in my mind, that humans could survive without using the plant, animal and mineral resources placed at our disposal. Since the beginning of time, man has used plants and animals for food, clothing and shelter.
Eventually, man learned to fashion tools, weapons and sturdier shelter out of plants and minerals.
For the most part, man did a pretty good job of living in harmony with the environment. Sure, there were issues with distribution of resources, but, overall, environmental damage was minimal.
That all changed with the Industrial Revolution.
Technology exploded. Suddenly, we had more tools, more efficient tools, at our disposal than ever before. We became so enamored with our abilities that we thought we could bend nature to our will. At the same time, man was convinced that nature was invincible.
After thousands of years of relative harmony with nature, but upset the natural equilibrium in just a couple generations. We poisoned our air. We polluted our rivers. Animals such as the passenger pigeon, the dodo and others were extirpated.
We stopped the slaughter in time to save other species like the bald eagle, the California condor and the whooping crane, but there are still hundreds of species teetering on the verge of survival.
But, the fact remains, we must do better.
A recent op-ed by Seth Whitehead heaped praise upon the fossil fuel industry for switching our energy needs from coal and oil to natural gas. U.S. emissions have gone down markedly due to the switch he trumpeted.
That may be factually correct as far as it goes. But, his claims overlook some important points.
What if – think of this – what if America was still on the cutting edge of technology and looked to the future rather than living in the past. How far would those emissions have dropped if we put the country’s industrial might and collective knowledge into renewable energies?
Let’s project two generations into the future. Will our great-grandchildren pat this generation on the back for lowering emissions incrementally, or will they say, “What the heck were they thinking?”
This is an economic issue on several levels.
It will take money to develop alternative sources of energy. It will take money to implement any new technologies. And, making the switch away from coal, oil and natural gas will divert money from people getting incredibly wealthy today.
The bottom line is really the bottom line of Mr. Whitehead’s argument – the current system is lining the pockets of a lot of people in our society. That argument overlooks the cost part of the equation.
The question is how willing are the rest of us to subsidize the coal, oil and gas industries, not only with our monetary wealth, but the cost to our air, rivers, plant and animal life. Every farmer, every hunter, fisherman or anyone who shops for groceries needs to take that into account.
We must understand that irreparable harm to the environment is unacceptable, even if it doesn’t tangibly affect us at the moment. Our system is intricately interrelated … for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
America didn’t gain its place in the world by living in the past. There is no reason to believe the stubborn reliance on coal, oil and gas will alter that dynamic. The human race has thrived because it continues to move forward. Nothing has changed in that regard.
