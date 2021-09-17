Outdoors | IDNR Wildlife Diversity Program manager talks Southern Illinois critters

Have you ever heard a ground hog, sometimes known as a whistlepig, whistle?

With the frequency of urban wildlife encounters these days, hearing that strange sound is a distinct possibility whether you live on the farm, in the heart of an urban area or in the suburbs.

While squirrels and Canada geese have long found homes in urban settings, it’s hardly unusual to see an opossum, raccoon, skunk or groundhog amble down a busy street in 2021.

“We deal with urban wildlife questions quite a bit and they generally fit into two camps,” said Stan McTaggart, Wildlife Diversity Program manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "First, we hear from people who are concerned with nuisance wildlife, specifically wildlife disease and/or damage to property. There is also a large group of people who really enjoy seeing wildlife on their property and want to learn more about them. Whichever side of the spectrum people are on regarding their opinion of living with or near wildlife, many species have figured out how to thrive in and around homes and communities.”

The critters take up residence under outbuildings. The herbivores can make a good living dining on ornamental plants or vegetable gardens. And, in an urban environment, there are likely fewer predators that in wilder locations.

“Animals need three things to survive: food, water and shelter,” said McTaggart. “As long as they can get to these things within their living space, the species that figure out how to navigate our world have a chance to thrive.

“Raccoon, opossum and skunk are some of the most common species in town, but red fox, ground hog, bobcat, coyote, wild turkey, Canada geese and deer have also adapted to urban living.

“The DNR has a website dedicated to 'Living With Wildlife' that provides more information on urban wildlife including tips and ways to coexist when we can; and options for removing individual problem animals when they get too close and cause property damage or threaten our safety.”

Many homeowners exacerbate wildlife issues in their neighborhoods inadvertently.

“Backyard bird feeders are extremely popular, but they don’t just feed the birds,” McTaggart said. “Seed that gets spilled is readily sought by mice, squirrels, raccoons, chipmunks, which in turn can attract hawks, fox and coyotes.

“The food web from grade school comes to life. As long as they can find the appropriate mixture of food, water and shelter in a reasonable home range, which can be different for each species, they can do well. There is a fair amount of irony when dealing with nuisance wildlife that we have to use our knowledge and experience in how to provide better habitat for wildlife and turn that around in how to discourage wildlife and prevent conflict.”

Unfortunately, not all human-wildlife interactions end well. The best way to avoid conflicts is to not feed the wildlife.

“Wildlife conflict generally starts with food,” said McTaggart. Generalists with a flexible diet that are tolerant of disturbances have done very well in urban areas.”

If wildlife becomes a problem in your living space, go to www.wildlifeillinois.org/get-help for possible solutions.

