Outdoors | Marion native Andy West runs Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services

Andy West of Marion enjoys his “retirement” job. Even the name of his company, Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services suggests he’s having fun.
The name, which refers to an opossum, derives from an argument he had with a college roommate back in the 1970s.
“It’s our native marsupial,” West said. “It goes back to a discussion way back in the 70s. One of my roommates in college was a parasitologist. He worked on opossum parasites. We started talking about things like that. He claims he came up with the name and I claim I did.”
A 30-year employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, West was the long-time site superintendent at Trail of Tears State Forest, is quite serious about his new venture. He started the business about 10 years ago.
“I worked for the U.S. Forest Service briefly after the (state) layoffs,” he said. “Then, I worked for the state of Missouri for three years as a wildlife biologist. After I got done over there I was coming back home and figured I was done with government work. I got over here and got a few little contracts to do some plant work.”
Now, West and his company are helping landowners with projects ranging from invasive species removal, to forest stand improvements to providing estimates for timber sales.
“We really do a variety of things, but the bulk of our work is invasive species and forestry management, precommercial thinning, where we’re actually restoring forest communities,” he said. “I think one of our guiding principles is we use ecology.
“That is our guiding science, not just forestry of garden variety wildlife management. We really try to look at the whole community. We’re influenced a lot by people like (Aldo) Leopold, looking at being a partner with the earth and these communities, rather than being a dominator. It goes almost beyond stewardship.”
What Ozark Koala doesn’t do is urban forestry, landscaping or lawns.
Ozark Koala has worked with clients who wanted to restore their lands to how is “should” look – or at least how the land likely looked prior to European settlement.
“We try to use historical aerial photos to judge what happened on the land,” West said. “And, we will go back to the original surveyor’s notes. We try to bring history into it if the client is interested enough.
“We try to offer real high-quality services, forest stand improvement, invasive species management, which is really what we started out doing entirely. We did hire a forester. He writes forest management plans for us. We’re just now getting into timber valuations, just administering sales for people – not buying timber, not buying timber or anything like that.”
Invasive species work is a critical concern for a variety of reasons.
“They're basically kind of like the (corona)virus,” said Rob Stroh, Ozark Koala’s operations manager. “People are spreading them around unknowingly. They are taking hold. They’re not inside the food web. They kind of knock things off and form monocultures because they have no natural predators. They extirpate native species from some areas and create dead zones, certainly monocultures.”
As far as forest stand management, Stroh compared it to gardening on a giant scale, removing undesirable species to promote the growth of species like white oak and hickory.
For more information, call (573)-820-1822 or (618) 751-1046 or go to www.ozarkkoalaeco.com.
