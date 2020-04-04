Outdoors | Marion native Andy West runs Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andy West of Marion enjoys his “retirement” job. Even the name of his company, Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services suggests he’s having fun.

The name, which refers to an opossum, derives from an argument he had with a college roommate back in the 1970s.

“It’s our native marsupial,” West said. “It goes back to a discussion way back in the 70s. One of my roommates in college was a parasitologist. He worked on opossum parasites. We started talking about things like that. He claims he came up with the name and I claim I did.”

A 30-year employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, West was the long-time site superintendent at Trail of Tears State Forest, is quite serious about his new venture. He started the business about 10 years ago.

“I worked for the U.S. Forest Service briefly after the (state) layoffs,” he said. “Then, I worked for the state of Missouri for three years as a wildlife biologist. After I got done over there I was coming back home and figured I was done with government work. I got over here and got a few little contracts to do some plant work.”

Now, West and his company are helping landowners with projects ranging from invasive species removal, to forest stand improvements to providing estimates for timber sales.