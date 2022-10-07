Outdoors | SIU Touch of Nature director Brian Croft has lofty plans for center's programming

Brian Croft never dreamed that being director of Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature would be his dream job – but, here he is.

“When I came to SIU, unlike a lot of people, I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up,” Croft said with a laugh. “I was going to be in radio and television. Then I was going to be in cinema and then I wanted to be a teacher.”

So, sometimes dreams take a circuitous path – as do careers.

Croft, a Teutopolis native, earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation from SIU in 2010 and a master’s in education, specializing in outdoors education, in 2013. He is currently pursuing his doctorate.

In addition to Touch of Nature, Croft has worked at Camp Ondessonk and from 2014-19, he served as assistant director of recreation at Indiana University. He returned to Touch of Nature in 2019.

“When I left IU people thought I was a little bit crazy, he said. “I was at a Big 10 university in Bloomington, Ind., which is really a cool city. Southern Illinois economically is not the greatest. One of the things that really attracted me when I was here earlier, no one knew about Touch of Nature. The thing that had changed, not only is SIU proud of Touch of Nature, but SIU and the region are looking to the outdoors as kind of a solution to our enrollment issues, and maybe even some of our economic issues.”

Croft’s dreams for Touch of Nature are a bit loftier today than they were when he first started working there in 2006.

“When I found out about Touch of Nature, I just went there to pay the bills,” he said. “When I interviewed, I said I had experience backpacking and rafting. I got my first job because I could sing campfire songs. They had this large student group coming in and I could sing campfire songs.”

But, the introduction to Touch of Nature proved to be an epiphany.

“I didn’t know recreation was a field,” Croft said. “It was like a light switch flipped and I found my calling. That’s what Touch did for me, it’s great.”

Now, outdoor recreation is his passion. You can hear it, feel it, when he talks about Touch of Nature.

“Research says if you don’t have positive outdoors experiences by a certain age, age 12, the chances of you having an affinity to the outdoors for the rest of your life dramatically decreases,” Croft said. “If you want to get college kids outside – you have to start getting them out when they are 12 and under.”

One of his goals is to have every elementary student from schools south of Interstate 64 have at least one overnight experience at Touch of Nature.

Camp Little Giant, the first camp in the nation geared to students with physical issues, will be re-opening next year. The camp was closed due to COVID, which also gave Touch of Nature staff the opportunity to re-evaluate and hone their programs.

“It needed some updating,” Croft said. “It had been doing the same thing for many years and with COVID, we just took a year off. It was more, let’s take some time and see what we need. I’m so excited to see it come back. We’re going to do adaptive climbing and zip-lining. We were lucky enough to get an adaptive boat dock so we can offer more paddling activities.”

That is the essence of Touch of Nature in Croft’s estimation, identifying barriers and figuring out how to adapt. He officially took over September 1, and he said the transition has been smooth to date.

“We’ve got such a good team,” Croft said. “This is more my leadership style. I am a collaborator. If I have an idea, I have to talk about it. I love that idea of spitting out ideas. (Former director) J.D. (Tanner) has been gone for almost a year. We’ve kind of had a year to prepare. When J.D. left, we all had to band together a little bit. It really brought the team together because we had to.”