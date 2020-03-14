Outdoors | SRCD continues impactful conservation practice

“We facilitate a lot,” Ayres said. “A lot of our projects are based on a lot of small individual volunteer boards. A lot of our projects have taken on a life of their own. That’s a problem we see through a lot of our projects.

“The Makanda CWPP – Controlled Wildfire Prevention Program – we've been working with the Township of Makanda. We’ve done everything from wildfire fuel reduction to going into the schools to educate the kids on how important it is not to litter or throw out cigarette butts.”

Dale Shumake, another member of the council who is a director with the Alexander-Pulaski Soil and Water Conservation District, pointed out several other key projects championed by the SRCD in recent years. The Let the Sun Shine In program deals with maintaining the health of oak-hickory forests. He noted the Egyptian School Levee in Alexander County as well as projects dealing with eradicating invasive species.

“We had to change the way we do things,” Shumake said. “We didn’t have a lot of funding for boots on the ground projects, we are more or less now a grant administrator.