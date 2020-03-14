Outdoors | SRCD continues impactful conservation practice

Although similar agencies across the country disappeared nearly a decade ago, the Shawnee Resource Conservation and Development agency continues to make an impact in Southern Illinois.
Originally a part of the United States Department of Agriculture, funding for the county-wide agencies was dropped about a decade ago. Many agencies closed their doors, others, as was the case in Southern Illinois, joined forces in an effort to survive.
Today, Tabitha Ayres is the executive director of the SRCD, an agency that that not only stayed alive but serves the 16 southernmost counties in the state by finding state and federal grants for environmental, training and employment programs.
“It’s a big testament to the council leadership,” Ayres said. “These people have made the contacts and have gone to speak on behalf of the RCD program and it’s really to their credit that we are still alive.
“Our goal has always been to have two members from all 16 counties. So, right now we don’t have that. We’re missing some of the counties that are a little farther away. A lot of them do come to us from similar organizations. We have a number of members from Soil and Water Conservation Districts.”
The grants the agency secures fund a variety of programs. One example is Orange Is the New Green, a program that teaches prison inmates gardening and landscaping skills in an effort to reduce recidivism to grants that tie together multi-agency programs, such as a prescribed burn program that involved the Shawnee National Forest, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Makanda Township recently.
“We facilitate a lot,” Ayres said. “A lot of our projects are based on a lot of small individual volunteer boards. A lot of our projects have taken on a life of their own. That’s a problem we see through a lot of our projects.
“The Makanda CWPP – Controlled Wildfire Prevention Program – we've been working with the Township of Makanda. We’ve done everything from wildfire fuel reduction to going into the schools to educate the kids on how important it is not to litter or throw out cigarette butts.”
Dale Shumake, another member of the council who is a director with the Alexander-Pulaski Soil and Water Conservation District, pointed out several other key projects championed by the SRCD in recent years. The Let the Sun Shine In program deals with maintaining the health of oak-hickory forests. He noted the Egyptian School Levee in Alexander County as well as projects dealing with eradicating invasive species.
“We had to change the way we do things,” Shumake said. “We didn’t have a lot of funding for boots on the ground projects, we are more or less now a grant administrator.
“We have been a big part of the Southern Illinois communities. We are a good organization. We have seemed to have flown under the radar. Not a lot of people know what we do. That’s unfortunate. It’s difficult sometimes. Our staff points us toward grants. Our contractors are really good about sniffing out grants. That’s how we survive now. I don’t want to diminish the work of the council.”
Sometimes people come to the SRCD with a project in mind and end up becoming council members.
And, Ayres said the agency isn’t afraid to branch out into different directions.
“We’ve getting more and more into workforce development,” she said. “Staff is all part-time – having someone who is interested in possibly a food network to connect farmers to homeless and food shelters, someone that had an interest with running with a project outside our comfort zone would be perfect.
“There is no replacement for true urge and push in an area you feel passionate about. We consider the RCD thing to be inclusive. We all live in the environment. Our responsibility isn’t just to nature, but to the people who live here. Sometimes when you start pushing outside your comfort zone.”
The organizations annual meeting on March 19 at Giant City Lodge has been cancelled due to virus concerns.
Ayres encourages anyone with ideas for environmentally friendly programs to reach out to the agency.
“If someone has an idea or desire, we will back it,” she said. “We will find some money. We will put an excellent long-term reputation behind it and strong and valuable partnerships. The organizations who give us money know we are trustworthy and use the funds to their intended purpose.”