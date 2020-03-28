Outdoors | Turkey season surrounded by uncertainties

Luke Garver, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wild Turkey Project Manager, is giving the upcoming turkey season mixed reviews. The season opens April 6 in Southern Illinois.

On one hand, early season nesting was a disaster last year, but conversely there is anecdotal evidence that later nests produced fair numbers of poults.

“Recruitment was actually a record low last year, that’s what all of our indications are,” Garver said. “Our major metric is through the brood survey. We sent out postcards statewide. This year we changed the format up a little bit. We want to start looking at all hens. We always wanted to know about hens without poults. It wasn’t clear on the old card.

“We just had a terribly wet early reproductive season. It seems like the vast majority of those early nets were a wash. Going into late July and August it started to pick up.”

Because official population predictions are based on the early nesting cycle, projections will be dire.