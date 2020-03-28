Outdoors | Turkey season surrounded by uncertainties

Luke Garver, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wild Turkey Project Manager, is giving the upcoming turkey season mixed reviews. The season opens April 6 in Southern Illinois.
On one hand, early season nesting was a disaster last year, but conversely there is anecdotal evidence that later nests produced fair numbers of poults.
“Recruitment was actually a record low last year, that’s what all of our indications are,” Garver said. “Our major metric is through the brood survey. We sent out postcards statewide. This year we changed the format up a little bit. We want to start looking at all hens. We always wanted to know about hens without poults. It wasn’t clear on the old card.
“We just had a terribly wet early reproductive season. It seems like the vast majority of those early nets were a wash. Going into late July and August it started to pick up.”
Because official population predictions are based on the early nesting cycle, projections will be dire.
“In the latter part of the season the nests were becoming successful,” Garver said. “It seemed like reproduction picked up late in the season. I couldn’t enter those September numbers. I’m hoping the late season kind of pulled us out of the black hole. When you look at the reproductive metrics we look at it was a record low poult-to-hen to ratio, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed maybe it wasn’t as bad as it seemed.”
The good news for Southern Illinois hunters, reproduction was better in this area than in other regions of the state.
What’s more, turkey reproduction was good in 2018.
“The year before reproduction was actually at the long-term average, and we hadn’t hit that number in recent years,” Garver said. “Hopefully, that will translate to a lot of two-year-olds on the landscape. We have a couple different conflicting things, so it will be up in the air.
You have free articles remaining.
“Without any doubt harvest should be lower than last year. I would say overall harvest will be lower than last year, but last year was a pretty good year. Hopefully, we’re hearing a lot of gobbles. There will be fewer jakes and fewer turkeys overall.”
In the meantime, Garver is wrestling with a couple other issues.
Many state areas issue site-specific turkey hunting permits. However, due to the coronavirus, those sites have been shut down. Presently, it’s unclear if the sites will be open for hunting.
“I don’t know how it will be handled,” he said. “As of right now I don’t have any answers. I’m still holding out hope they’ll be able to open up public lands.”
At the same time, the IDNR is considering changes to its turkey hunting program.
“We conducted a big statewide wild turkey hunter satisfaction survey,” Garver said. “We sent it out to 5,000 people and had a 60 percent response rate. The report can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural History Survey page.
“We’re trying to figure out if turkey hunters want to see changes in how we manage turkeys, the season structure. We’re early in that phase. It’s going to be an interesting time. We’re taking a hard look at it.”
Garver noted that demand for turkey hunting participation has remained steady in recent years.
“We’re seeing declines in all pursuits of hunting,” he said. “Turkey hunters seem to be holding more steady than other types of hunters. It’s always interesting to look at those numbers.
“One thing that really helps our numbers is we have a lot of youth hunters, and they really hit it hard. There is a higher percentage that really helps keep our numbers strong. It seems like landowner hunters are getting more into it too.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!