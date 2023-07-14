Some day, if he can find the time, Abraham Hunter of Dandridge, Tenn., may enroll in an art class.

So far, the lack of formal training doesn’t seem to be a detriment.

As a youngster growing up in Vienna, Hunter, 28, was a prodigy. He started drawing at an early age and was painting by 12. In 2008-11, he won a string of four straight Best of Show Awards in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Junior Duck Stamp Contest. In 2011, at the age of 16, his painting of a pair of ringneck ducks won the National Junior Duck Stamp competition.

In 2010, Hunter’s largemouth bass won the National Best in Show in Wildlife Forever’s State Fish Contest.

His work is now found in galleries in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as at abrahamhunter.com.

“I keep it simple,” Hunter said. “I paint pictures and put them out there.”

And, the public has responded. Hunter has customers all over the world, and 150,000 Facebook followers.

Not bad for a kid who never took an art lesson.

“No, despite my best efforts to do so, I’ve never been able to get in anywhere or have any time to get some formal education,” Hunter said. “I’ve never been in a classroom unless I was giving a presentation. I’m not saying that bragging. I just do a lot of reading. I tried to meet other artists to learn from. It’s a matter of taking what life gives you and be happy with it. It’s not like I never tried.

“I did kind of take it and run with it," he said. "The whole time I was thinking I should get a degree and this just kind of unfolded. I’m really grateful for whoever was looking over me. I realize every day what a privilege this is. If you would have told me where I’d be now at 14, I probably would have cried tears of joy. I have to pinch myself sometimes. Life has been good to me.”

Some serious doors to the art world opened to Hunter before he turned 20.

“At 19 I met the folks that were largely responsible for the Thomas Kinkaid Gallery network,” he said. “They were looking for someone else to bring in. It was the right place at the right time. I started partnering with this group.”

His passion has always been oil painting. Hunter said he paints in the same realistic style that people believe the “old masters” used. Although his personal style hasn’t changed significantly since he was winning duck stamp contests in his early teens, there is an added element of depth. His primary subjects remain wildlife and historical paintings, focusing on Native American history.

“I kind of do a little bit of everything,” Hunter said. “When people talk to me at shows, I cast a very big net, a wide range of subjects. At the end of the day, it’s like music, you’re just trying to connect with somebody. I guess at the end of the day I can just connect with more people than I used to.”

Yet, he doesn’t dismiss his earlier work. In fact, Hunter said the art his wife chooses to display in their home is mostly his early paintings.

“I had a lot of emotional issues back then that I was trying to work through, through my art. I was working so hard, and I felt like giving that poor kid a hug. There was a lot of sadness back then. From a strictly technical standpoint, there are some days I don’t do better now. It shows if you pour your heart and soul into something, you can do great things at a young age.”

You can view his work on Instagram and Facebook at Abraham Hunter Art, or online at abrahamhunter.com.