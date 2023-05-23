The Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament makes its way back to Marion for the first time in four years as fifth-seeded Eastern Illinois and eighth-seeded Southern Indiana squared off Wednesday morning at Mtn. Dew Park.

The event features the top eight teams in the conference and will become double-elimination after the first two games. Tennessee Tech and SIU Edwardsville meet at 12:30 p.m., followed by two-time defending tourney champ Southeast Missouri against either EIU or USI at 4. Third-seeded UT Martin gets either Tennessee Tech or SIUE at 7:30.

There will be three games on Thursday, with regular season champion Morehead State playing the first game at 11 a.m., followed by second-seeded Little Rock taking the field at 3 p.m. Thursday’s losers meet in an elimination game at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s winners play a winner’s bracket final at 2 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s noon final. The loser turns around and plays at 6 against the winner of Thursday’s late game for the other spot in the championship game.

Jacksonville State won the tournament when it was first played in Marion in 2019. It was scheduled for what was then called Rent One Park in 2020 but COVID-19 canceled it and every other college sporting event for a span of nearly 5 ½ months. The event was played in Jackson, TN in 2021 and Lexington, KY last year before circling back to Southern Illinois.

Morehead State earned the top seed for the tournament after earning 12-8 and 14-10 wins over Little Rock last week. The Eagles lead the conference with 96 homers, including 21 from outfielder Ryley Preece.

SEMO enters the tournament with a 10-game losing streak after leading the OVC for most of the year. Included in that stretch are six straight losses, three of those last weekend at home to EIU.

SIUE comes into the tourney after getting a combined no-hitter from Jake Bockenstedt and Hayden Cooper on Thursday night against Lindenwood.