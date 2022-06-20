PBR donates $2,500 to Karnes Memorial Scholarship fund

MARION — Not to be overlooked in Saturday's first-of-its-kind professional bullriding show in Southern Illinois was that the Marion performance was dedicated to the late Chance Karnes of Herrin.

The 20-year-old Karnes lost his life in a car accident on May 14 after attending a wedding. For the last several years, he had competed in various rodeos nationwide, excelling in cutting and sorting of cattle.

The organizers of Saturday's show donated $2,500 of the event proceeds to the Chance Karnes Memorial Scholarship fund. Chance's parents - Jason and Brandi - along with younger sister, Presli, and other family members and friends - were on hand for the check presentation.

"This (rodeo life) was my son's love," said Brandi Karnes. "It touches my heart that the PBR reached out to ask us if they could honor Chance by dedicating this show in his name and make a donation toward the scholarship. We are so honored to get these donations and provide scholarships to area kids who are starting out their life's journey. This will be our way of paying it forward in Chance's name and his memory."

Jason Karnes added that the cowboy life was his son's passion moreso than football.

"It's been rewarding to see all that is being done for us," he said. "It's amazing all the people who have reached out to us in the last month - people from all over the country...Texas, Oklahoma, California, Florida, and even Puerto Rico."

Shad Zimbro, co-owner of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, presented the Karnes family with a set of custom design spurs on behalf of the dealership to go along with the donation Saturday.

