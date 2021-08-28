Perryville dominates Greg Kline Invitational

Teams got three points for a win, one point for a tie, one point for a shutout and one point for each goal scored up to three.

“Here in Illinois we didn’t get to play anybody yet and those Missouri teams have played jamborees and other stuff, so they may be a little bit ahead of you,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “Coming in we have only five seniors, so we’re a younger team with a lot of questions. So we played three different ideas in the three games and it was nice to get a win in the third one. It’s something to build off of.”

Saturday the Terriers finished up against Poplar Bluff and won 1-0 on a late goal by Nathan Torres with 3:16 left in the game after failing on a penalty kick in the first half. For his efforts the senior was named to the All-Tournament team.

“I missed that penalty kick earlier, so I told my team I lost an opportunity for you guys, so I will create another like that,” Torres said. “There were a couple times throughout the tournament I missed, so this one I kind of slowed it down in my eyes. I was coming from the right to a little bit into the middle and got the ball about 10 yards outside the 18. That goalie is amazing and it was very hard to score on him, so when I took the shot I made sure my steps were correct. I then put a lot of power and a little bit of curve on it.”