Perryville dominates Greg Kline Invitational

CARBONDALE – The Perryville Pirates successfully defended their 2019 Greg Kline Invitational title, winning all three of its games by a combined score of 22-1 during the two-day boys soccer tournament held on the grass at the Fralish Soccer Complex and on the turf of Frank Bleyer Field.
“We got a little lucky this weekend,” said Perryville coach Jerry Fulton. “We put out a lot of energy and the guys played well. We had two seniors last year, so we pretty much got the whole team back. Our bench is a year old and a year stronger, so that also makes a big difference. It’s the first three games of the year, so we don’t want to brag too much.”
The Pirates finished with 20 points out of a possible 21 starting with an 8-1 win over Anna-Jonesboro Friday on the Fralish East, which turned out to be the only time Perryville would give up a goal. Saturday morning, Perryville shutout Carbondale, 4-0, again on the East Field and finished up with a 10-0 win over Belleville East on the Frank Bleyer turf.
Sikeston (2-0-1) finished second with 13 points after a 1-0 win over Carbondale, a 5-1 win over Belleville East and a 1-1 tie with Anna-Jonesboro.
Belleville East (1-2) finished third with eight points and Poplar Bluff (1-2) fourth with six points. Carbondale (1-2) and Anna-Jonesboro (0-2-1) tied for fifth with five points each.
Teams got three points for a win, one point for a tie, one point for a shutout and one point for each goal scored up to three.
“Here in Illinois we didn’t get to play anybody yet and those Missouri teams have played jamborees and other stuff, so they may be a little bit ahead of you,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “Coming in we have only five seniors, so we’re a younger team with a lot of questions. So we played three different ideas in the three games and it was nice to get a win in the third one. It’s something to build off of.”
Saturday the Terriers finished up against Poplar Bluff and won 1-0 on a late goal by Nathan Torres with 3:16 left in the game after failing on a penalty kick in the first half. For his efforts the senior was named to the All-Tournament team.
“I missed that penalty kick earlier, so I told my team I lost an opportunity for you guys, so I will create another like that,” Torres said. “There were a couple times throughout the tournament I missed, so this one I kind of slowed it down in my eyes. I was coming from the right to a little bit into the middle and got the ball about 10 yards outside the 18. That goalie is amazing and it was very hard to score on him, so when I took the shot I made sure my steps were correct. I then put a lot of power and a little bit of curve on it.”
Despite Torres’ game-winning goal, the star of the game was the Mules goalkeeper Dawson Vaughan, who finished with 10 saves. The junior turned away all five Terrier shots on goal in the first half starting with a kick save on a point blank shot just 1:57 into the game.
After stopping Carbondale’s second shot nine minutes later, Vaughan made the save of the game with 16:41 remaining in the first half after Louis Van Muylder was pulled down in the 18-box and the Terriers were awarded a penalty kick.
“I must say I’ve had a lot of practice with those because my team gave up a lot of penalty kicks last year and I had a positive record with them, so it was just another one in the book,” Vaughan said. “I have a routine I do – I do jumping jacks to get in the striker’s head. I actually jumped early and I happened to go to the right side. I had to basically just kill my momentum and drop on the ball. I ended up saving it with my leg.”
Torres lined up to take the kick and after a few seconds of psychological warfare Torres took the kick and Vaughan smothered the ball.
Vaughan had to make a save on Khalil Oues with 9:42 left and again on Oues with 7:03 remaining in the first half to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
“I take the blame on their goal,” Vaughan said. “It wasn’t the greatest goal kick. They kind of just turned it over to him and he got a shot bottom left corner.”
Poplar Bluff almost took the lead at the 9:34 mark of the second half when Jon Grimaldo took a long shot that seemed to be heading over the net, but at the last second dipped and ricocheted off the crossbar.
The Mules finally got their first official shot on goal with 20:05 remaining, but Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle made the save. The Mules had two more good scoring chances with 10:21 and 5:01 remaining, but the senior stopped both finishing with four saves and his first shutout of the young season.
Romeo Godinez scored the Anna-Jonesboro goal in the Perryville game. Against Poplar Bluff Godinez scored the first goal from an assist by Ethan Carver and the second was by Charles “Beto” Vaca Diez assisted by freshman Taj Hodges. The Mules scored with two minutes left to win the game. Hodges scored with two minutes left to give the Wildcats the tie with Sikeston.
“Perryville is a very solid team,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mark Boomer. “Saturday morning we were pretty evenly matched up with Poplar Bluff and the boys hung in through the heat. With everything being done now considering the heat the boys did well this weekend.”
Also named to the All-Tournament team were Dayton Strattman, Dillon Schlimpert and Carson Adams from Perryville, Brice Gordon and J.M. Boner from Sikeston, and Ashton Wallace from Poplar Bluff.