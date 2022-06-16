Pharaohs still on hold for next game

CARBONDALE — The semi-pro Carbondale Pharaohs basketball team are presently ranked fifth among OBA (Official Basketball Association) teams nationwide.

Sporting a perfect 7-0 record on the hardwood, the boys from Illinois have yet to meet a team they couldn't beat. The problem has been a lack of opponents.

"We haven't played a game in close to a month," Pharaohs head coach Scott Edgar said. "There have been a lot of cancellations, including a home game we had here this weekend against Louisville, Kentucky."

Edgar said the next scheduled game for the Carbondale-based team will be June 25 at Louisville with a home date the next day against a team from Columbus, Ohio - the Bruins.

"In semi-pro ball, you don't get paid to play. There is a lot of roster fluctuation and sometimes games have to get cancelled or rescheduled because guys have to work."

Edgar also pointed out that the postseason will be starting soon, and because of the Pharaohs' record, they will not have to participate in a play-in tournament. In essence, they get a bye to the second round.

Editors Note: The Southern will provide updates on the team as they become available.

