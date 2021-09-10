Pierce leads 16 into Basketball Hall of Fame

Pierce has long held a grudge over slipping in the draft — behind such players as Michael Olowokandi (first), Raef LaFrentz (third) and Robert Traylor (sixth). But he conceded on Friday that it worked out for the best.

"I'm happy with my role. It made me who I am: a guy that's going to scratch and claw. I earned everything I got," he said during the pre-induction news conference at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday.

"When you talk about iconic sports franchises ... I couldn't' have asked for a better place to land," said Pierce, who is second only to John Havlicek on the Celtics' scoring list. "I wouldn't be the player I am today, I wouldn't be standing here, if there was any other path."

Ackerman had worked for the NBA and USA Basketball when she was named the first president of the newly created WNBA in 1996. She guided the startup for its first decade, helping it survive where other women's leagues have faltered.

"To see them at 25 is first and foremost a feeling of great pride," said Ackerman, who is now the Big East commissioner. "To see how women's sports have evolved, and with the 50th anniversary of Title IX that's another cause for celebration. ... It has been really, really great to see."