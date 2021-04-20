Pinckneyville's Yates a big part of Logan basketball family

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When I was being recruited I got to come to a couple games. They didn't even look like a team, they looked like a family," Yates said. "That was one of the big things in my recruitment, and now that I got here, I can't say anything was different."

A 3-point threat, Yates has helped the Vols stretch the defense, which has allowed their elite bigs - forward Sydney Curry is headed to Kansas and 7-3 center Jamarion Sharp signed with Western Kentucky - to find better position. Yates is 43.9% from the field this season and 43.2% from the 3-point line (15 of 20). He scored 10 points in a 33-point win at Southwestern Illinois College and a season-high 15 in a 22-point blowout of Lewis and Clark on March 15. Yates added three assists and three steals in that victory, with no turnovers. He scored eight points and grabbed a season-high seven boards in the Vols' Region 24 Tournament-opening win over Lake Land, with four steals.

Logan has won three straight games entering its tournament opener Wednesday at noon against 13 seed Ranger (19-4) in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Rangers have won 16 of their last 17 games after topping 20 seed Cochise 86-68 Monday and finished as the national runner-up in 2019. Ranger, the Region 5 Tournament champion, got a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore forward Jorell Saterfield to beat the Apaches.