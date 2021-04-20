Pinckneyville's Yates a big part of Logan basketball family

CARTERVILLE — Dawson Yates scored over 1,500 points at Pinckneyville High School, but the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard has found his niche at 12th-ranked John A. Logan College at the other end.
Yates, a three-time regional champ and all-state pick for the Panthers, averaged less than four points a game for the 18-4 Vols this season but has started 21 of 24 games. Logan, the fourth seed at the NJCAA Tournament, ranks 35th in the country in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to make 40.5% from the field, and 40th in scoring defense (69 points allowed per game). Yates' 32 steals are the second-most on the team, behind starting point guard Cam Alford's 48.
"He's been great. He doesn't make mistakes. He plays hard," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "He's a guy that doesn't get mentioned a lot, and you talk about the scouting report. He's a guy that falls to that six, seventh, eighth spot, and then you forget about him, and then he goes for 15 and six. I'm fine with that. I think Dawson is as well. He's gritty. He's tough. He guards at an extremely high level, and he's a great teammate."
Yates, who finished second in Panthers history with 1,576 points, helped Pinckneyville to three straight regional titles. A first team all-state pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, he was a second team pick by The Associated Press after averaging 16 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals a game. He helped the Panthers finish fourth at the 2018 Class 1A state tournament and looked at two other Division I junior colleges, Olney Central and Vincennes, before signing with the Vols.
"When I was being recruited I got to come to a couple games. They didn't even look like a team, they looked like a family," Yates said. "That was one of the big things in my recruitment, and now that I got here, I can't say anything was different."
A 3-point threat, Yates has helped the Vols stretch the defense, which has allowed their elite bigs - forward Sydney Curry is headed to Kansas and 7-3 center Jamarion Sharp signed with Western Kentucky - to find better position. Yates is 43.9% from the field this season and 43.2% from the 3-point line (15 of 20). He scored 10 points in a 33-point win at Southwestern Illinois College and a season-high 15 in a 22-point blowout of Lewis and Clark on March 15. Yates added three assists and three steals in that victory, with no turnovers. He scored eight points and grabbed a season-high seven boards in the Vols' Region 24 Tournament-opening win over Lake Land, with four steals.
Logan has won three straight games entering its tournament opener Wednesday at noon against 13 seed Ranger (19-4) in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Rangers have won 16 of their last 17 games after topping 20 seed Cochise 86-68 Monday and finished as the national runner-up in 2019. Ranger, the Region 5 Tournament champion, got a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore forward Jorell Saterfield to beat the Apaches.
Back after not getting a chance to make a run at the 2020 national title because of the coronavirus, Logan wants to make the most out of its opportunity, Yates said.
"We're just as hungry now as we were at the start of the season," he said. "Our goal has always been to get to Hutch, so now we have to do everything we can to prepare for (Wednesday)."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman