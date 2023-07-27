MARION — Ten baseball teams, including three from different countries, will descend upon Southern Illinois this week with activities set to begin as early as Thursday evening with the Colt League World Series at Marion Stadium.

A skills competition will kick off the festivities at 7 p.m. Thursday. Two players from each of the 10 teams will participate in home run-hitting and fastest-runner contests.

Games will get underway Friday morning and continue through the championship round Tuesday evening.

Colt League is an offshoot of PONY (Protect Our Nation’s Youth) baseball and involves boys ages 16 and under. PONY is an international youth baseball and softball organization based in Washington, Pennsylvania.

“This year is our fifth year of hosting the World Series here in Marion,” said Steve Miller of Herrin. Miller holds the title of North Zone Vice President of PONY Baseball and Softball, as well as Director of the Colt World Series.

“We’re expecting another nice turnout this year and we invite Southern Illinoisans to come out and see the games,” Miller said.

International teams featured include Japan, Germany, and Mexico. Other teams include: Greensboro, North Carolina, Rio Grande Valley, Texas, Youngstown, Ohio, Aroma Park, Illinois, Santa Monica, California, a Southern Illinois All-Star team and Marion All-Star team.

On Friday, Greensboro takes on Rio Grande Valley in the tourney opener at 9 a.m. Follow-up games are Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico at noon; Youngstown vs Aroma Park at 3 p.m. and Southern Illinois vs. Germany at 8 p.m.

Opening ceremonies involving all 10 teams are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

The games resume Saturday with contests at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 8 p.m. Host Marion, the defending champion, will play the late game against the winner of Mexico and Japan.

There will also be a Champions Game for athletes with physical and mental disabilities at 6 p.m. Players from all 10 teams will lend assistance to those athletes.

On Sunday, the tourney gets going at 8 a.m. with games following at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m.

On Monday, games are set for 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The championship is expected to be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Elimination games will begin at 10 a.m. that day.

Miller said total attendance at Marion last year exceeded 16,000.

“I’m hoping we can do that well or better this year,” he said.

Marion defeated Covina, California last year in the championship game.

Marion head coach Bill True said his expectations are to be competitive at the tourney,

"I watch these young men with such a rich diversity come together and play baseball in their own unique way," True said. "Baseball is a passion all across this country and has filtered its way into other wonderful places.

"For this week, we all get to witness the stamp other areas of the U.S. and world have made on our pastime," True said. "Additionally, this week allows Team Marion to pay homage to Jack Fletcher, who for so many of us growing up in this area, owe a huge thank you to for getting us involved in baseball."

True added that Team Marion will honor Fletcher with his initials on the sleeves of the uniforms.

"He meant so much to me and so many others," True said.