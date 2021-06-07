Prep Baseball | Anderson, Lions blank Benton for regional title

Then there was the decision of what pitch to throw on 3-2. Lions coach Bobby Jackson usually calls the entire game for his pitcher. But he trusts Anderson’s judgment more than the average pitcher.

“He’s been with me seven years, counting the three in junior high,” said Jackson, who also guides Carterville’s junior high team. “He was a volunteer assistant this fall for me on the junior high team. He’s a baseball person.”

Which is why Jackson loosened the reins a bit for Anderson. If Anderson feels strongly about a particular pitch in a certain spot, Jackson gives him the autonomy to call it. The 3-2 pitch to the Rangers’ cleanup hitter with the game and season at stake was that time for Anderson.

“I can’t describe how it makes me feel,” Anderson said of having the freedom to call his pitch. “Coach likes to call the game his way, but it’s nice to be trusted.”

Admitting that his arm felt a bit sore and that he was tired, Anderson found enough strength to buzz a fastball on the inside corner, about belt-high. The umpire chain-sawed his arms back and forth as the Lions celebrated.