Goreville’s latest trip to the Class 1A baseball semifinals has been a triumph of we over me, an exhibition of the program’s collective toughness and an example of why the numbers sometimes don’t mean a whole lot.

If you’re looking for glittering offensive stats, go look somewhere else. Only three Blackcats are hitting .250 or better and the only .300 batter in the lineup is catcher Ian Sopczak. The fences at Dozer Park probably aren’t in danger of being knocked down by these guys.

But if you’re looking for a team that might win its second state title in less than a decade, try these guys. They bring excellent pitching depth to Friday’s 10 a.m. game with Waterloo Gibault Catholic, along with good defense and the understanding of what it takes to win games at this time of the year.

“Anybody on this team is capable of being the spark in any game,” said 20-year head coach Shawn Tripp. “We don’t have to wait for one or two guys to get it going. It’s a balanced team from the perspective of everyone is able to contribute.”

Monday’s 6-5 win over Effingham St. Anthony in the Carbondale Super-Sectional was the epitome of how Goreville (25-13) plays the game this year. There was one big inning – a four-run first – highlighted by one big hit, Sopczak’s two-run single that was followed by a two-run throwing error to clear the bases.

When the Blackcats lost their 4-1 advantage, they quickly regained the lead with two runs via the bottom of their order in the third. Then Dawson Cloud nursed the one-run edge to the finish line, polishing off 5 2/3 innings of quality relief by stranding the go-ahead runs to end the game.

It was appropriate that pitching closed out the season’s biggest win. Few Class 1A teams boast the number of arms that Goreville owns. Eight different pitchers have earned at least one victory, with Cloud and Drake Moss each posting five to lead the staff.

Tripp is leaning toward starting Moss (5-1, 2.49) on Friday, although he has all his top pitchers available.

“Drake’s a guy who’s always ready for the moment,” Tripp said.

Much like the rest of his teammates. The Blackcats are 6-2 in one-run games, winning their last three postseason games by the slimmest possible margin. It makes sense that a tough team that plays its share of close games would succeed in them.

Ironically, it was one of the two one-run defeats that told Tripp his team was where it needed to be going into the postseason. Goreville finished its regular season with a 2-1 setback on May 12 at Harrisburg, finishing an 0-4 week that saw it get outscored 22-4.

But Tripp and his players took a big-picture look at what went into the result and how it could translate into success when playing teams without the talent, resources and coaching acumen of a Jay Thompson-led squad.

“We had chances to win that game,” Tripp said. “I told our guys, ‘You’re probably not going to play a team any better than that in the postseason and we were right there with them.’”

Wondering about those 13 losses? Look who this team plays. Tripp is a lot like his brother, Todd, the athletic director and boys basketball coach at the Johnson County school. The Blackcats love punching above their weight class.

They’ve never minded taking a few lumps during the regular season against much bigger schools that will help them later when playing schools closer to their size.

“We’ve seen faster fastballs, played against great programs,” Sopczak said Monday. “When we get to this point of the year, we’ve seen everything. We’re not intimidated by anyone. We think we can win every game.”