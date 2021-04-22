Prep Baseball | Benton sweeps doubleheader from Vienna

VIENNA — Aside from failing to end the game in five innings and committing four errors, there wasn’t much for Benton coach Brett Blondi to nit-pick about the opener of Thursday’s non-conference doubleheader with Vienna at City Park.

Scoring six runs in each of the first two innings, the Rangers established a 14-1 fourth inning lead and cruised to a 14-6 win. The nightcap ended just before 9 p.m., with Benton notching a 21-1 decision in a game shortened to four innings.

Both squads were able to take something from game one. For Benton (2-2), it was clearly the great start that enabled it to play an entire game without a stressful pitch. For the Eagles (3-1), it was their ability to keep taking good at-bats even after the game’s competitive phase was decided following the top of the second.

TJ Cocke cracked a grand slam to highlight the Rangers’ first inning outburst. The towering fly ball curled inside the right field foul pole and made it 6-0 before Benton made its second out of the inning.

“We came out and swung the bats well,” Blondi said. “We had really good at-bats up and down the lineup. I was happy they were swinging at good pitches. The pitch selection aspect of hitting is what you hope they grasp, and the last couple of days, they have done a tremendous job of that.”