Prep Baseball | Benton sweeps doubleheader from Vienna

VIENNA — Aside from failing to end the game in five innings and committing four errors, there wasn’t much for Benton coach Brett Blondi to nit-pick about the opener of Thursday’s non-conference doubleheader with Vienna at City Park.
Scoring six runs in each of the first two innings, the Rangers established a 14-1 fourth inning lead and cruised to a 14-6 win. The nightcap ended just before 9 p.m., with Benton notching a 21-1 decision in a game shortened to four innings.
Both squads were able to take something from game one. For Benton (2-2), it was clearly the great start that enabled it to play an entire game without a stressful pitch. For the Eagles (3-1), it was their ability to keep taking good at-bats even after the game’s competitive phase was decided following the top of the second.
TJ Cocke cracked a grand slam to highlight the Rangers’ first inning outburst. The towering fly ball curled inside the right field foul pole and made it 6-0 before Benton made its second out of the inning.
“We came out and swung the bats well,” Blondi said. “We had really good at-bats up and down the lineup. I was happy they were swinging at good pitches. The pitch selection aspect of hitting is what you hope they grasp, and the last couple of days, they have done a tremendous job of that.”
The Rangers finished the opener with 12 hits and also drew eight walks from five Vienna pitchers. The Eagles offered other forms of help by committing five errors – all in the first four innings.
Two of those miscues occurred in a six-run second in which five of the tallies were unearned. Chase Rubenacker contributed the big hit in that inning, a two-run double that skipped over third base and was the first of his two two-baggers.
That allowed Blondi to get starter Dillon Poe out of there after three mostly efficient innings. Vienna touched him for a first inning run on a sacrifice fly by Adrian Stout, but Poe got his outs with just 43 pitches, 29 of them for strikes.
“We’ve got a heavy week coming up and by lifting him when we did, he can come back on Monday,” Blondi said, thinking of his team’s trip to Pinckneyville.
Benton also ran the bases aggressively and intelligently. Jon Tate stole a whopping five bases and Mitch Giacone scored from second on a wild pitch, never hesitating as he made the turn around third and noticed that the Eagles’ catcher never found the ball resting near the Rangers’ dugout.
But Vienna didn’t give away its remaining plate appearances. It tallied four runs in the fourth and could have easily had more. But center fielder Asher Wyant made a terrific diving catch in left-center, robbing Stout of a potential three-run extra base hit that could have sliced a 14-5 deficit to 14-8.
The Eagles collected 11 hits, with Owen Whitnel going 3 for 4 and knocking in two runs. Lane Ross and Dawson Hill each bagged a pair of hits.
“We knew they could swing the bats well,” Blondi said. “That’s a credit to them and coach Hill that they got down but continued to compete. Without Asher’s catch, that could have been a different ball game.”
The length of the game notwithstanding, Blondi is just about like every other coach in the state who’s enjoying the chance to get on the field again after losing the 2020 season because of COVID-19.
“You don’t know how much you miss something until it’s gone,” he said.