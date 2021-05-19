Prep Baseball | Benton takes win over Harrisburg

"I can't say enough about how well Dillon threw, keeping Harrisburg hitters off balance," Blondi said. "He didn't walk a batter until the seventh inning. Defensively, our second baseman, Mason Tieffel, made some really good plays as did Mitch (Giacone) at shortstop; Jacob (Kinsman) at third; and Jon (Tate) at first. We had a big double play in the seventh inning when Jon threw behind the lead runner and we tagged their kid (Riley King) out."

Blondi also recognized centerfielder Asher Wyant, who made a diving catch to rob King of a hit in the second inning with a man on base.

"Every kid got a chance to contribute today. I hope they enjoy this one. We're 10-9 now and our guys definitely feel they're better than their record indicates, and I would agree with them. I hope they can build off this win and carry it over into the off season."

Poe did not get credit for the win, but he was on top of his game. The senior righthander worked seven innings, allowed no runs on five hits, struck out four and walked one.

"It felt great to win today, but I couldn't have done it without those dudes behind me playing defense," Poe said. "I was just working my fastball and my slider - just going at them."

Poe said the Rangers needed this win from a psychological standpoint.