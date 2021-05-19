Prep Baseball | Benton takes win over Harrisburg

BENTON — Good pitching will often shut down good hitting and there was plenty of good pitching on display Wednesday afternoon at Benton City Park as the host Rangers celebrated an extra-innings 1-0 walkoff victory over previously unbeaten Harrisburg.
Benton head coach Brett Blondi said it felt great to knock off a strong Harrisburg ballclub that entered the contest with a 19-0 overall record (6-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-To-River Conference and No. 1 Max Preps state ranking among Class 2A schools.)
How strong a team is Harrisburg?
The Bulldogs had outscored opponents 196-22 prior to Wednesday's game.
"We feel like our team is capable of competing with anybody at any point in time," Blondi said of his Rangers. "I was excited that Dillon came out and threw great today. Our defense played great, too, and Kanon (Cantrell) got the big hit at the right time. I was really proud of our kids and their effort."
Batting in the bottom half of the eighth inning of a scoreless game, the Rangers' Dillon Poe drew a one-out walk from Bulldogs' senior Colby Morse, who had relieved starter Brandon Banks in the seventh where he worked out of a one-out jam to force extra innings. He wasn't so fortunate in the eighth.
A single by Mitch Giacone advanced Poe to second. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Cantrell followed with the game-winning single up the middle, driving in Poe.
"I can't say enough about how well Dillon threw, keeping Harrisburg hitters off balance," Blondi said. "He didn't walk a batter until the seventh inning. Defensively, our second baseman, Mason Tieffel, made some really good plays as did Mitch (Giacone) at shortstop; Jacob (Kinsman) at third; and Jon (Tate) at first. We had a big double play in the seventh inning when Jon threw behind the lead runner and we tagged their kid (Riley King) out."
Blondi also recognized centerfielder Asher Wyant, who made a diving catch to rob King of a hit in the second inning with a man on base.
"Every kid got a chance to contribute today. I hope they enjoy this one. We're 10-9 now and our guys definitely feel they're better than their record indicates, and I would agree with them. I hope they can build off this win and carry it over into the off season."
Poe did not get credit for the win, but he was on top of his game. The senior righthander worked seven innings, allowed no runs on five hits, struck out four and walked one.
"It felt great to win today, but I couldn't have done it without those dudes behind me playing defense," Poe said. "I was just working my fastball and my slider - just going at them."
Poe said the Rangers needed this win from a psychological standpoint.
"We've lost some games we should have won earlier this season. That's why we wanted this one so bad today. We knew we were capable, and gave it our all."
The winning pitcher was Giacone, who pitched around a two-out double by Morse in the top of the eighth by getting brother, Krayton Morse, to ground out sharply to third.
Banks, a lefty, worked the first 6 1/3 innings for Harrisburg. He surrendered no runs on three hits, fanned six and walked one. He also hit one batter. Colby Morse was tagged with the loss.
Bulldogs veteran head coach Jay Thompson took the loss in stride.
"It was an exceptional pitching effort on both sides," he said. "Obviously ... zero to zero after seven innings. Not much more you can say about that. They (Rangers) came up with the big run finally. We had chances. We just didn't hit when we needed to. We had guys in scoring position several times today, but couldn't get a two-out hit."
Thompson said losing this game doesn't hurt his ballclub.
"We played well today. We just didn't hit. There's no shame in losing this one. They (Rangers) made some huge defensive plays. As for Banks, that's what we've seen from him all year. He's a strike thrower. He's tough to square up. His ball really moves."
Harrisburg (19-1 and 6-1 in the league) will host Murphysboro on Friday and then travels to Du Quoin for a doubleheader Saturday.
Benton (10-9 overall and 3-3 in the league) plays at Carmi-White County on Thursday and will host Massac County on Friday.