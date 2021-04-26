Prep Baseball | Benton's Poe pitches a complete game to down Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — For the first time since 2009, Benton and Pinckneyville played a game at the Perry County Fairgrounds on Monday.
The Rangers (3-2) got a stellar pitching performance from senior Dillon Poe (2-0), who struck out five batters in a complete game effort to help hold off the Panthers, 2-1. It was the first time both sides had faced off since 2012 when the Panthers (0-1) lost on the road to Benton after beating the Rangers at home in 2009 on a walk-off.
“We had played Harrisburg in a 14-inning game the day before,” Benton coach Brett Blondi remembered of the 2012 game. “Trey Garrett pitched 10 innings that day and we moved him to right field after we went ahead by one run in the seventh inning.
“With two outs and a runner on second, they got a base hit to Trey in right and he threw the kid out at home plate. Now come full circle, the kid that played right field for us today, Asher Wyatt; his dad was the umpire behind the plate that day.”
The close game ritual between both sides carried over to Pinckneyville’s home opener. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Poe walked the No. 9 hitter, Will Eplin, to score courtesy runner Colten Loos from third with the bases loaded.
Loos’ base on balls set Pinckneyville’s offense up with two outs, the bases loaded, and lead-off hitter Nile Adcock at the dish with a single and double to his credit at that point in the fourth. Poe focused in with a first-pitch strike to Adcock before the Panthers' shortstop hit Poe’s follow-up pitch into the dirt and directly towards third baseman Mitch Giacone for the third out, stranding the bases loaded.
Benton’s offense rewarded Poe in the sixth inning when Kanon Cantrell opened the frame with a lead-off single before stealing second to set up the Rangers No. 5 hitter, Reid Baumgarte. Baumgarte took one pitch before smacking an infield single to advance Cantrell over to third base; setting Pinckneyville relief pitcher Wyatt Gale up for a wild pitch to Benton’s next hitter that scored Cantrell to even the score at 1-1.
With late-game heroics in sight, the aforementioned Asher Wyatt led off Benton’s seventh inning with a full-count walk hitting from the No. 8 spot. A single from Jon Tate two batters later put Wyatt at second base with Cantrell at the plate. On an 0-1 count, Cantrell sent a deep fly ball to center field where Pinckneyville’s Landon Millikin battled the 15 MPH winds and lost; the ball tipped off Millikin’s glove and allowed Wyatt to round third for the go-ahead run to put Benton up 2-1.
“They tend to do that sometimes,” Poe said of Benton’s late scoring on offense. “I didn’t know what to expect from Pinckneyville today, but they were a pretty good ballclub. I thought I could throw it against them.”
Poe said he felt good throwing his fastball. The senior faced 30 Panthers and allowed just three hits with the one run allowed.
It was a lot less offense than Benton had been putting over its last three games, outscoring Woodlawn and Vienna (twice), 45-11, but Poe said a close score made the game a little more fun.
“I felt really good today and the whole team played great,” Poe said. “All I can hope is that the guys are going to score runs for me. That way I can get on the mound to finish it off.”
Taking the loss for Pinckneyville was Gale, who pitched three innings out of the bullpen. Senior Reid Keene started for the Panthers and pitched well with five strikeouts, but walked four batters before Panthers coach Bill Segelhorst pulled his starter in the fifth inning.
“I thought Reid did tremendously,” said Segelhorst. “He did his thing out there, maybe could have attacked a few hitters a little bit more aggressively, but that’s just how baseball works out.”
618-351-5178