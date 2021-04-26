Prep Baseball | Benton's Poe pitches a complete game to down Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — For the first time since 2009, Benton and Pinckneyville played a game at the Perry County Fairgrounds on Monday.

The Rangers (3-2) got a stellar pitching performance from senior Dillon Poe (2-0), who struck out five batters in a complete game effort to help hold off the Panthers, 2-1. It was the first time both sides had faced off since 2012 when the Panthers (0-1) lost on the road to Benton after beating the Rangers at home in 2009 on a walk-off.

“We had played Harrisburg in a 14-inning game the day before,” Benton coach Brett Blondi remembered of the 2012 game. “Trey Garrett pitched 10 innings that day and we moved him to right field after we went ahead by one run in the seventh inning.

“With two outs and a runner on second, they got a base hit to Trey in right and he threw the kid out at home plate. Now come full circle, the kid that played right field for us today, Asher Wyatt; his dad was the umpire behind the plate that day.”

The close game ritual between both sides carried over to Pinckneyville’s home opener. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Poe walked the No. 9 hitter, Will Eplin, to score courtesy runner Colten Loos from third with the bases loaded.