BENTON — The Mount Vernon Rams baseball team broke free from a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top half of the seventh inning Monday in posting a 6-3 nonconference road victory over the Benton Rangers.

In that decisive frame, Tyler Kemp, the No. 9 batter in the lineup for the Rams, drew a leadoff walk from starting pitcher Landon Croslin.

Rangers head coach Chris Head then pulled Croslin in favor of Jacob Kinsman, who was unable to pitch out of trouble.

He first hit Kayden McGee with a pitch before getting Colin McClure to pop out to second base for the first out. He then hit Ethan Wielt with a pitch to load the bases. Wade Pierce was inserted as a pinch runner.

Gabe Luttinen followed with a two-run double to make it 5-3. Kinsman then walked Matthew McKinney to reload the bases.

At that point, Head opted for Grant Owens to pitch. Owens surrendered an RBI sacrifice fly off the bat of Eli Garrett to make it 6-3 and then walked Weston Riggan to load the bases yet again. He finally got out of the jam when he fanned pinch hitter Drew Wheeler.

But the damage had been done.

McGee took over for Mount Vernon starter and winning pitcher Gage Cutler to start the bottom half of the seventh.

The Rangers made it interesting.

After two quick outs, Kinsman singled sharply to left. Croslin was hit by a pitch and Seth Tate walked to load the bases and bring the winning run to the plate in Grant Owens.

McGee dug deep, however, and proceeded to strike Owens out swinging.

Rams head coach Pierce Borah was pleased to get the win.

“I’m proud of the way we battled. Gage was sharp on the mound today,” Borah said. “He did what we needed him to do – attack hitters, especially with his fastball early and then was able to go to that slider late, which got us out of some key jams. I’m very proud of him.”

Borah said McGee also did his job.

“Kayden came in and closed it out with the game on the line. That really showed his toughness out there. I’m proud of how we pitched the baseball today.”

Borah added that the Rams, now 3-4 overall, have struggled to win close games, which makes the win over Benton more special.

“Things hadn’t really gone our way, so it was nice to see us come out on top today,” he said.

Benton assistant coach Josh Kinsman, speaking on behalf of Head, said the pitching has to get more efficient. Eight Rams reached back either by way of a walk or being struck with a pitch.

That’s too many free passes, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do with our pitchers,” Kinsman said. “Only having played three games, it’s been kind of rough not having anywhere to play when it’s cold out – no turf hurts. We need to get some more innings in on the mound for sure.”

Kinsman said the offense was lacking, as well, as the Rangers only managed three hits. Two of those were of the infield variety by Grant Owens and Isaac Billington. The third was a bullet through the infield off the bat of Jacob Kinsman.

“We hit the ball well against Centralia, but not today,” Josh Kinsman said. “Their pitcher (Cutler) did a really good job selecting his pitches, but we need to be able to adjust to off speed and hit the fastball.”

Mount Vernon opens up South Seven Conference play Tuesday at home against Althoff Catholic of Belleville.

Benton, now 0-3, also plays Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. game at Mountain Dew Park in Marion against Cary-Grove from the Chicago area.