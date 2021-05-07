Prep Baseball | Boon pitches, hits Harrisburg to win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was the last time Benton seriously threatened. Boon started throwing his curve for strikes with consistency over the last four innings. He required 48 pitches to obtain six outs, 52 to get the next 12.

“He’s a competitor,” Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson said of Boon.

He’s also a power hitter. With teammates at first and second after Caleb and Klayton Morse drew one-out walks in the fourth, Boon jumped all over a meaty 3-2 pitch from Giacone. It landed in the trees beyond the left field wall for the only runs Harrisburg needed.

But the Bulldogs didn’t stop there. Luke Miller’s two-out RBI single later in the fourth upped the margin to 4-0, followed by a episode of home run derby matching Javie Beal and Boon in the fifth.

Beal led off the inning by drilling his fifth homer of the year, a solo blast that carried well to left-center and easily cleared the wall. Three batters later, Boon unloaded his second bomb of the day and his sixth of the season, a two-run shot that landed in the same area as the first one.

Beal explained the big innings simply.

“When we keep it simple, we’re a really good team,” he said. “Get the bat to the ball, don’t try to overswing, and throw strikes on the mound.”