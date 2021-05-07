Prep Baseball | Boon pitches, hits Harrisburg to win

HARRISBURG — It was a home game for Harrisburg on Friday, which meant that Noah Boon couldn’t drive the team bus.
That’s about the only thing the Bulldogs’ senior pitcher didn’t do in a 7-0 SIRR Ohio win over Benton at Jay Thompson Field.
Not only did he fire six shutout innings, allowing only two hits and four walks while fanning eight, he also clubbed two homers and knocked in five runs.
It didn’t take Rangers coach Brett Blondi to identify the reason his team lost.
“He made pitches when he had to,” Blondi said of Boon. “He hit two homers and drove in (five). Tip your cap to him.”
That Boon maneuvered through six innings without a blemish was somewhat remarkable. Consider that he started the game by issuing three straight walks to fill the bases, then ran up a 3-1 count to Mitch Giacone.
None of Boon’s first 24 pitches produced an out. The next seven resulted in a short fly ball to center, a fielder’s choice bouncer to the mound that cut down the lead runner at the plate and a called third strike.
“I’ve had trouble with the first inning in both starts this year,” Boon said. “Getting through that inning was critical.”
Benton (5-6, 0-1) could have had Boon in the second inning, too. The Rangers got a one-out single from Chase Thomas and two Harrisburg errors that gave them runners at first and third, but Boon induced a fielder’s choice grounder to end the threat.
That was the last time Benton seriously threatened. Boon started throwing his curve for strikes with consistency over the last four innings. He required 48 pitches to obtain six outs, 52 to get the next 12.
“He’s a competitor,” Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson said of Boon.
He’s also a power hitter. With teammates at first and second after Caleb and Klayton Morse drew one-out walks in the fourth, Boon jumped all over a meaty 3-2 pitch from Giacone. It landed in the trees beyond the left field wall for the only runs Harrisburg needed.
But the Bulldogs didn’t stop there. Luke Miller’s two-out RBI single later in the fourth upped the margin to 4-0, followed by a episode of home run derby matching Javie Beal and Boon in the fifth.
Beal led off the inning by drilling his fifth homer of the year, a solo blast that carried well to left-center and easily cleared the wall. Three batters later, Boon unloaded his second bomb of the day and his sixth of the season, a two-run shot that landed in the same area as the first one.
Beal explained the big innings simply.
“When we keep it simple, we’re a really good team,” he said. “Get the bat to the ball, don’t try to overswing, and throw strikes on the mound.”
The only thing that kept Boon from a complete game was pitch count. With the game in hand and Boon on the verge of his limit, Caleb Morse picked up the seventh and fanned two in a scoreless inning.
This was actually one of the closer games for Harrisburg (12-0, 2-0). It has outscored its opponents 121-12, winning every game by at least five runs. That includes a 6-1 decision April 17 at Teutopolis, which no-hit the Bulldogs in the 2019 Class 2A Sauget Super-Sectional.
Dating back to April of 2019, Harrisburg has won 31 of its last 32 games. With a deep lineup, solid pitching staff and a defense that rarely gives up outs, the Bulldogs fully expect to play baseball deep into June.
“I think we’re on the right track,” Boon said.