HARRISBURG — When making out a batting order, it is quite comforting to a manager to pencil in a power stick in that No. 3 or 4 hole.

Junior Braden Burtis is Harrisburg’s middle-of-the-order masher.

The hard-hitting first baseman – a two-year varsity starter for the Bulldogs - is hitting a robust .396 this spring with 19 hits and 13 runs batted in through 15 games. He has an on-base percentage of .473, which means that he is on base virtually one of every two at bats.

“My mindset is to hit that first pitch in the strike zone,” Burtis said. “I do my best to barrel it up and drive the ball.”

Burtis said he remains aggressive at the plate until there are two strikes on him.

“At that point, I choke up some on the bat and just try to put it in play. That’s just something I’ve pretty much always done. I don’t like to strike out,” he said.

Burtis said he has set personal goals of batting .400 with a handful of homers.

Defensively, he has made great strides, according to his head coach, Jay Thompson.

“He’s saved a lot of runs for us over there at first base,” Thompson said. “He worked hard from the end of last season to this season to improve his defense. You can really see the difference this spring.”

Burtis, listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, said he has incorporated stretching into his pre-game routine and it has paid off.

“I didn’t want my hips and hamstrings to get too tight. I want athletic and agile. I think that has helped me a lot with fielding the ball.”

Thompson, who has managed the Bulldogs for more than 30 years and knows a thing or two about the game, said Burtis is probably at his best when the game is on the line.

“He’s a clutch hitter with a lot of power and doesn’t strike out very often,” Thompson said. “He has such a knack for getting big hits – a tough kid which was evident during the football season.”

Burtis played linebacker and punted for the Bulldogs. He was an all-conference performer.

Not to be overlooked is Burtis’ contributions on the mound. He has put together a 2-0 record to date with a 1.17 earned-run-average.

Burtis said that while he enjoys football, his passion, at least for now, is baseball.

“It’s been a blessing to play for Coach Thompson and be a part of one of the best high school baseball programs in the state,” he said. “I have learned a lot these last two years.”

Asked what he felt his best game has been as a Bulldog and Burtis pointed to a game with Coal City last year at a tournament in Edwardsville.

“I went 4-for-4 with two doubles and we won the game 13-3,” he said. “I would say I have known since eighth grade that baseball was my best sport. Ever since I started barreling up balls for the first time.”

Burtis said he thinks this Harrisburg squad (15-2) is special.

“If we keep our bats hot like they have been and don’t beat ourselves, I’m confident we will do well in the postseason,” he said. “It will take a really good team to beat us.”

Burtis said he plans to play American Legion baseball this summer and continues to train individually.