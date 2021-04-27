Prep Baseball | Carbondale falls to Belleville Althoff in doubleheader

CARBONDALE — After Carbondale fell to a 2-2 record last Thursday in a loss to Massac County, coach Scott Hankey wanted to see more productive at-bats from his team.
Tuesday’s doubleheader against Belleville Althoff (4-2) was an opportunity for redemption, but a combined eight Terrier hits resulted in a 3-2 loss in the first game and a 6-1 defeat in the second game. With a group mostly made up of sophomores and juniors, Hankey noted that his players are trying too hard at the plate to fix the offensive woes.
“We had better at-bats today than we did against Massac so we’re getting better at it, but I think we’re pressing a little bit,” Hankey said. “They know that they can hit better than this and they’re trying too hard.”
Hankey’s follow-up question: How do you get the players to relax at the plate?
“That’s the million dollar question,” he said. “We’re just going to need more repetition and more game play.”
Senior Riley Dyer took the loss for Carbondale in the first game after throwing 98 pitches through 6 ⅓ innings. The hard-throwing right-hander saw 22 batters — striking out 10, walking one and allowing two runs on three hits.
The first game remained scoreless until the Crusaders scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. All three runs were set up by costly Terriers' errors in each frame.
“The problem right now with Riley is that his pitch count gets up so quick because of the strikeouts,” Hankey said. “Defensively, we didn’t help and that kind of got the snowball rolling a little bit, but again, that’s what young teams do.
“As long as they keep growing and learning from it we’ll be okay.”
The Terriers had themselves a chance to rally in the seventh inning when juniors Matt Nadolski and Tim Lin sat at second and third with one out while Belleville Althoff reliever Nolan Mendosa was looking to close the door for Matthew Feder’s win as the starter. Mendosa answered by getting Ethan Chance to fly out to center and Dyer to ground out to third baseman Ty Beasley, who had the left field line on lock defensively in both games.
Sophomore Riley Dyer took the mound for Carbondale in Game Two facing southpaw Tyler Tieman on the bump for Belleville Althoff. Tieman picked up the win in a complete game decided by a 6-1 score, in which Tieman finished with two of his six strikeouts in the final frame.
The Crusaders bounced out to a 3-1 lead heading into the fifth inning when Lucas Alred shot a double into the left field gap, scoring Beasley from second and Tieman from first to extend their lead to four. Mendonsa batted behind Alred and knocked him in with an RBI single to put the score at 6-1.
The younger Dyer took the loss for Carbondale in the second match, finishing with two strikeouts and two walks through 5 ⅓ while allowing five runs on seven hits. Chance, out of relief, pitched a scoreless sixth inning where he stranded the bases loaded and finished with a strikeout on Crusaders lead-off man, Jacob Bleisch.
“Eli had a rough game today, but for a sophomore, the way he’s been throwing it, he’s done a good job,” Hankey said. “Althoff fundamentally took care of what they needed to with runners in scoring position and that’s what good teams do.
“Do I think that if we play them again that we might have a better chance? — absolutely.”
Carbondale’s next battle comes on the road against Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton in a non-conference matchup.
618-351-5178