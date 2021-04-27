Prep Baseball | Carbondale falls to Belleville Althoff in doubleheader

“The problem right now with Riley is that his pitch count gets up so quick because of the strikeouts,” Hankey said. “Defensively, we didn’t help and that kind of got the snowball rolling a little bit, but again, that’s what young teams do.

“As long as they keep growing and learning from it we’ll be okay.”

The Terriers had themselves a chance to rally in the seventh inning when juniors Matt Nadolski and Tim Lin sat at second and third with one out while Belleville Althoff reliever Nolan Mendosa was looking to close the door for Matthew Feder’s win as the starter. Mendosa answered by getting Ethan Chance to fly out to center and Dyer to ground out to third baseman Ty Beasley, who had the left field line on lock defensively in both games.

Sophomore Riley Dyer took the mound for Carbondale in Game Two facing southpaw Tyler Tieman on the bump for Belleville Althoff. Tieman picked up the win in a complete game decided by a 6-1 score, in which Tieman finished with two of his six strikeouts in the final frame.

The Crusaders bounced out to a 3-1 lead heading into the fifth inning when Lucas Alred shot a double into the left field gap, scoring Beasley from second and Tieman from first to extend their lead to four. Mendonsa batted behind Alred and knocked him in with an RBI single to put the score at 6-1.