CARBONDALE — Four unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning were the difference Thursday as the Carbondale High School baseball team found an unlikely way to post a win over visiting Nashville, 5-4.

Trailing 1-0 in the home half of the third, Reese Hand doubled to left field with one out. Ty Doan struck out for the second out of the inning.

Eli Dyer also struck out on a pitch in the dirt, which would have been the third out, but reached base safely when Hornets’ catcher Kaden Gajewski threw wildly to first. That miscue allowed Dyer to reach safely and Reese Hand to score, tying the game at 1-1.

It got worse for Nashville.

Nolan Hand singled to left. Brock Bowlby reached on an infield single and Dyer came around to score on an errant throw by Hornets’ first baseman Harrison Zgonina, giving Carbondale the lead at 2-1.

Lucas Stoke followed with a two-RBI single into left center field, driving in Nolan Hand and Bowlby to make it 4-1. All runs allowed in the inning by Nashville lefty hurler Kaden Linkey were unearned.

Nashville closed the gap to 4-2 in the fourth when Blaine Emrick singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a groundout off the bat of Trey Reinberg.

Carbondale got the run back in the bottom of the fourth when Reese Hand singled to right with two outs, advanced on an infield single by Doan, and came around to score on a second errant throw from Gajewski.

The Hornets plated two more runs in the fifth inning. Gajewski singled. Linkey doubled to right, driving in Gajewski. Parker Renken was inserted as a courtesy runner for Linkey. He came around to score on an RBI single by Zgonina, closing the gap to one at 5-4.

Terriers’ righthander Reese Hand worked the final two innings to earn the save, keeping Nashville from tying the game. He struck out Linkey with a man on third to end the sixth and got Isaac Blazier to tap out to the catcher with the tying run on third yet again.

“This was a dirty game,” said Terriers coach Scott Hankey. “We gave them that run early with the error. We took it back and made them pay for their mistakes. That’s what we have to do if we’re going to win games.”

Hankey said he thought his pitchers performed fairly well.

“Too many walks for my liking, but again, they made adjustments and we did what it took to win. That’s all you can ask for – throw strikes and get the win.”

Nashville coach Chad Malawy was not pleased with his ballclub giftwrapping a win for Carbondale.

“That’s not our brand of baseball,” he said. “We’re kind of known for playing a little bit of small ball on the offensive side and playing really good catch. That’s been our motto since I started here in ’96. The team that plays the best catch wins, and today, we did not play very good catch when handling the ball. That can cost you games.

“Offensively, we kept battling and put the ball in play,” Malawy said. “We had some nice clutch hits to get runners in scoring position and we had multiple opportunities to drive in runs with two outs to either tie it or give us the lead, but it didn’t happen for us today.”

Winning pitcher was Doan, who worked the fourth and fifth innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. Dyer started the game and surrendered but one unearned run in his three innings of work.

Linkey was credited with the loss for the Hornets. He gave up all five runs (none earned) in his four innings of work. Jack Kroeger worked two powerful innings in relief, striking out five of the seven batters he faced.

Nolan Hand rapped out three hits to pace the Carbondale offense. Reese Hand contributed two hits. Stoke, Bowlby, and Doan collected one hit apiece.

Nashville was paced by Emrick with three hits. Malawy and Linkey chipped in two each.

Carbondale improves to 2-1 with the victory, while Nashville falls to 2-1.