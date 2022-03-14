Prep Baseball | Carbondale opens new turf field with 11-0 win over Trico

CARBONDALE — Eli Dyer tossed four innings of no-hit ball and his Terriers backed him up by taking advantage of seven walks, three hit batsmen, two errors and a wild pitch to go with three hits to open the season on Carbondale's new turf infield with an 11-0, five-inning win over Trico on Monday.

“Sometimes you are going to have one of those days where you aren’t going to hit the ball all over the park, but you have some good at-bats,” said Carbondale coach Scott Hankey. “We had guys get plunked and we had guys take walks. That’s going to be how we’re going to have to be this year. We are decent hitters, but we’re going to have to win some ugly games. We’re going to have to beat out ground balls and get on on errors and walks. If we don’t get those guys in it’s going to be tough sledding for us.”

The Pioneers broke the no-hit bid with a one-out infield single by Jackson Kranawetter in the fifth inning.

“First game,” said Trico coach Ben Koehn. “We had a few kids playing because of injuries that probably weren’t ready for varsity, but you have to play the game.”

Dyer (1-0) struck out 11 and walked five with three coming in the fourth inning where the left-hander walked the bases full with two outs, but got out of the jam on a ground ball to third.

“I was just having fun out there making high pitches,” Dyer said. “It was first game of the season, so I wasn’t going full intensity. Everything was working today, especially my curveball. I didn’t throw many changeups - I didn’t feel like I needed to - because my fastball was getting there. I’ve been working on that high pitch in the offseason. I haven’t had that strikeout pitch before.”

The junior started the game striking out the side in the first three innings, including an extra strikeout when he threw a wild pitch on his second strikeout of the third inning. He had pitched around two-out walks in the first and second innings and again pitched around Trico’s third base runner by getting the next batter on a called third strike and getting the third out on a swinging strikeout.

Dyer started the fourth inning by walking Cadeb Crask on six pitches. After getting the first out on a foul pop to the first base side, Dyer walked Mitchell Gale on six pitches again. He got his 11th strikeout for the second out and then walked Mason Bastien on five pitches.

Dyer’s first pitch to Mason Kranawetter was a ball in the dirt. After an inside strike, Kranawetter hit a hopper to Ethan Chance who fielded it cleanly and stepped on the bag for the third out.

An error on a throw by the third baseman with two outs in the first inning allowed Dyer to score from first after he had walked to give him and the Terriers all the runs they would need.

Gale (0-1) set the side down in order in the second inning on nine pitches and struck out the first batter in the third when the senior right-hander walked Matt Nadolski and Chance. After a strikeout, catcher Corey Crombar smacked a 3-2 pitch to drive in Nadolski.

“We really didn’t have much going early, but Corey picked us with a great line single up the middle that got us going,” Hankey said. “From then on it was just keep the line moving.”

