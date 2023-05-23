CARBONDALE – Few pitchers in Southern Illinois have as much talent or have enjoyed more success on the hill than Carbondale southpaw, Eli Dyer.

The senior has put together a solid 6-3 record this spring with a 1.96 earned-run-average in 53.2 innings of work. Moreover, he has struck out 100 batters and walked only 26 to date, while allowing 41 hits.

A First Team South Seven All-Conference and All-South performer last year, Dyer is a good bet to repeat that feat this season once the postseason accolades are released.

“Eli has had an amazing run for us these last four years and has also been a tremendous leader both on and off the field,” said Terriers head coach Scott Hankey. “His teammates voted for him as one of our team captains as early as his sophomore year. That tells you a lot about his leadership and character.”

As a junior, Dyer was 5-4 with a 2.02 ERA in 59 innings pitched. He had 91 punchouts and walked only 38, while surrendering only 34 hits.

In more limited action as a sophomore on the varsity squad, Dyer struck out 49 while walking 17.

It should also be noted that Dyer is not just a talented pitcher. He is also an effective hitter. This spring, he is batting .316 in 94 plate appearances. He has 24 hits in 76 official at bats with seven doubles and 16 runs batted in. He also has a solid .430 on-base percentage.

Last year, he hit .329 with 25 hits and a .447 OBP.

“Eli is our No. 3 hole hitter,” Hankey said. “He does a great job of grinding out at bats. When he’s not pitching, we either have him at first base or the outfield.”

That said, it is his pitching that makes Dyer a special player.

“Eli is one talented lefthander,” Hankey said. “He can be dominant at times. He has a good fastball and curve. And he battles his tail off. He give us a chance to win each and every time out.”

Hankey added that if Dyer isn’t the best prep pitcher in Southern Illinois, he’s on a pretty short list.

“I would put him up there with anybody,” the coach said.

Dyer said his priority as a pitcher is first and foremost to help his team win ballgames.

“I just try to stay focused on what I’m doing when it’s my turn to pitch,” he said. “I try to stay on an even keel – not get too high or low – and keep my emotions under control.”

Dyer said he hit the weight room last summer to improve his core strength and added some velocity to his fastball.

“I throw a two-seamer and try to establish it early in the count,” he said. “I then mix in a curve and changeup to try to keep the hitters off balance. I definitely feel I am a better pitcher than what I was a year ago.”

The Terriers are 12-17 to date, which is not what the team had hoped to accomplish in terms of wins, but Carbondale has played well within the South Seven Conference, finishing with a 6-4 mark that included two wins over Marion and Althoff Catholic of Belleville.

“Beating those two teams twice during the regular season is certainly a highlight from a team perspective this spring,” Dyer said. “From an individual perspective, I guess it would be finishing the regular season with 100 strikeouts. I had 91 last year and really wanted to have more this year.”

Dyer said he has been pitching since he was in elementary school and had a positive role model to emulate in older brother, Riley.

“He’s two years older than me,” Dyer said. “At first, I wanted to be like him, and then I wanted to better than him. It’s been a fun rivalry. He was a big influence with me playing the game and becoming a pitcher.”

The senior pointed out that getting his good friend, Nolan Hand, back behind the plate as catcher this spring was a big lift, too.

“We played together as we were growing up, all the way through our freshman year before he transferred to Cobden for his sophomore and junior years. I’m so glad he’s back this year. He’s a heck of a catcher. I enjoy throwing to him.”

Dyer said he will continue his baseball career on scholarship this fall at Quincy University, where he plans to earn a nursing degree. Quincy is currently the 4th ranked NCAA Division 2 baseball team in the country and is a historically dominant program.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to pitch there,” he said. “And I’m very grateful to my parents for helping me get individual lessons and getting me to travel ball games all those summers. I can’t thank them enough.”

Dyer, who is now 18, was much more than a baseball player at CCHS. He also made time for the Key Club, Lifesavers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and mentoring.

“I’m going to miss my high school teammates a lot,” he said. “I’ve been playing ball with a lot of them for several years. Lot of good memories.”

For now, however, Dyer’s college experience can wait as he will do his best to help propel the Terriers to a strong postseason run.

Carbondale opens play at the Mount Vernon Regional against the Rams on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.